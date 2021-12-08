Bob Iger's exit from his role as CEO of Disney has been several years in the making. After the announcement regarding his exit made news in 2019, many have speculated as to the direction that Disney would take after his fifteen-year run as CEO, a remarkable tenure that included many bold moves from the company from acquiring Marvel Entertainment properties to the expansion of the Star Wars universe.

With the changes being brought on by the new CEO, Bob Chapek, who took over for Iger in February of 2020, many are wondering what the future of Disney might look like. However, in a letter released yesterday, Iger took the time to address both his own time as CEO and the potential future of Disney.

"It is impossible for me to fully express my feelings," Iger stated, "but I would like to leave you with a few thoughts, some memories, and above all else, my deepest gratitude." He continued by recounting the transformative nature of his time as CEO.

"I have enormous pride in what we have accomplished and transforming Disney into one of the world’s most admired companies is at the top of my list," Iger said. He continued, detailing his efforts in creating more inclusive media within the company, saying that Disney has "also endeavored to tell stories that reflect the rich diversity of our world, nurturing a multitude of perspectives, both in front of and behind the camera..." In terms of the continued work on diversity, he stated "...I am certain our continued work in this area will remain a top priority."

He then goes on to wish his successor luck in taking over the role of CEO, emphasizing the rarity of the opportunity to steer one of the most powerful companies in the world stating that "[o]nly seven of us have had the honor of being the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, a distinction I was always proud to have, and a responsibility I was honored to accept and fulfill."

His letter finishes by thanking his family and by acknowledging the unique, familial culture of Disney itself. He finishes with the poignant quote,"'The past is a lantern on the stern of a boat, shedding light on the waters we have all sailed together.' I thank you all and wish you smooth waters ahead!"

His exit certainly has certainly created many ripples in the waters of Disney fandom, with many speculating as to the direction in which Chapek will take the company. Changes have so far included a boost to the Disney+ streaming budget and a major shift in the operation of Disney Parks, including the removal of the parks' FastPass system. These changes have proven controversial, with a heavily signed signature for Chapek's removal circulating within many Disney circles. However, Iger's letter is a balm to those anxiously tracking a change in direction brought by Chapek's leadership of the media behemoth.

You can read Iger's full letter here.

