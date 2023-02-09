Bob Iger, the current CEO of The Walt Disney Company, is open to selling Hulu, according to CNBC. The possibility of the sell comes in the middle of the executive's new strategy to improve the company's financial situation. After replacing Bob Chapek as CEO last year, Iger has been determined to get Disney back on track following the effects the pandemic had on the entertainment industry as a whole. As a part of his strategy, the company's leader announced three sequels to some of the studio's most popular animated franchises: Toy Story, Zootopia and Frozen.

Hulu, which currently has around 47 million subscribers worldwide, is co-owned by Disney and Comcast. During the same interview, Iger stated that perhaps selling Disney's stake in the platform would be easier than attempting to buy Comcast's share of the pie: “Everything is on the table right now,” Iger said Thursday. He added that leverage isn’t a concern for Disney right now, although the company is “intent on reducing our debt over time." The platform is known for shows such as How I Met Your Father, Only Murders in The Building and the recently canceled Reboot.

Disney is in need of a new streaming strategy, as Disney+ lost subscribers for the first time since its launch during the last financial quarter. The platform behind shows like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel was introduced to the market in November of 2019, and since then has been making good use of the company's famous brands and franchises. It remains to be seen if the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, which premieres on March 1, will be able to attract new subscribers for Disney+. The platform, alongside Hulu and ESPN+, represents Disney's streaming assets.

Image via Hulu

