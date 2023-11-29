The Big Picture The Marvels had the lowest opening weekend at the box office in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and CEO Bob Iger attributes this to lack of supervision on set during the Covid era.

The high volume of content released by Marvel Studios in recent years has made it challenging to maintain quality, prompting Disney to produce less content in the future.

Despite disappointing results, The Marvels follows three main heroes on a dangerous adventure, trying to solve a power-switching mystery while facing off against an aggressive villain. The franchise plans to move forward in a new direction.

When The Marvels was released in theaters, it scored the lowest opening weekend at the domestic box office in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While many different factors could be attributed to how the film was received by audiences, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company has expressed his own take on the situation. During the recent DealBook Summit (via The Verge), Bob Iger talked about why the sequel to Captain Marvel failed to become a success at the box office, considering the first installment earned over $1 billion when it was released in 2019: "The Marvels was shot during Covid, and there wasn't enough supervision on set [from executives."

In addition to the context surrounding the production of The Marvels, Iger also mentioned that the volume of content created by Marvel Studios over the past couple of years has made it difficult to maintain quality. Considering how the company released several films and television series in the span of two years, the statement references how Disney is looking to produce less content in the future. Nevertheless, the sequel currently playing in theaters sent its three main heroes on a very dangerous adventure. One that included visiting a planet where singing is the only form of communication.

The Marvels followed Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) while they tried to figure out why they switched places whenever two of them tried to use their powers at the same time. The mystery was accompanied by the threat of Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), an aggressive villain from Captain Marvel's past who had a plan to steal resources from many different planets. Even if the sequel faced disappointing results at the box office, the franchise will attempt to move forward in a new direction, and their strategy for bouncing back begins next year.

Marvel is Slowing Down

There was a time when the MCU seemed like an indestructible franchise, and movies focused on individual heroes, such as Captain Marvel and Black Panther, could earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office by themselves. But as the studio tries to adapt to what viewers around the world want to see in the present, they will only release Deadpool 3 in theaters next year, marking the first time since 2010 that Marvel Studios will only launch one title on the big screen. The only time a year has gone by without any new MCU films was 2020, and that happened due to the pandemic.

The Marvels is currently playing in theaters.