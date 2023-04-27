Bob Marley: One Love is the official title of the highly-anticipated biopic about the king of reggae. The news was shared by Bob Marley’s older son, Ziggy Marley, during Paramount’s panel at CinemaCon 2023.

Written and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), Bob Marley: One Love will explore the life and career of one of the most influential songwriters in history. As one of the pioneers of reggae, Marley helped Jamaican culture be known worldwide while also using his music to spread his political messages of union and respect. Marley’s influence shouldn’t be limited to his work as a musician, though, since the founder of The Wailers was always eager to speak in favor of democratic social reforms. Marley is such an important figure that’s is surprising he didn’t get a big-budget biopic yet. Fortunately, that’ll soon change.

While Paramount is yet to reveal plot details about Bob Marley: One Love, Green has previously told Collider that his movie will evolve around the making of “Exodus.” The Wailers recorded “Exodus” after Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt, left Jamaica, and was exiled to London. So, the album marks a key period of the artist’s life, where his musical talents and political fights converged while his whole life was uprooted. It’s a fascinating concept we can’t wait to watch on the silver screen.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: Director Reinaldo Marcus Green on ‘King Richard,’ His Bob Marley Biopic, and Working with David Simon on ‘We Own the City’

When Is Bob Marley: One Love Coming to Theaters?

Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician. Ben-Adir has also recently played another iconic historical figure, Malcolm X, in Regina King's critically acclaimed One Night in Miami. Bob Marley: One Love also stars Lashana Lynch as Rita, Bob Marley’s wife. Lynch’s credits include No Time to Die, the last 007 movie to star Daniel Craig as James Bond. The film’s cast also includes James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall.

Bob Marley: One Love is being produced by multiple members of the Bob Marley family, including Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley. That’s definitely good news for Bob Marley fans, as we can expect Green’s biopic to be faithful to history and also respect the musician’s legacy. Other producers include Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner.

Bob Marley: One Love comes to theaters on January 12, 2024.