Bob Marley fans now know when they can see the story of his life and career on the big screen. Deadline reports that King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green's untitled biopic about the musician will be released on January 12, 2024, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae musician.

Green told Collider in November 2021 that the film would focus primarily on the making of the album Exodus, the 1977 studio album Marley recorded as part of Bob Marley and the Wailers. "I think it's [about] it's finding that right window into his life," Green said. "Our film starts in '76 and really it's about the making of Exodus. So that's primarily the window that we're going to focus on, with obviously, some flashes to his early life." The album is a particularly significant one in Marley's discography, having been recorded just after the musician survived an assassination attempted, and was exiled to England from his native Jamaica.

Green is working with Ziggy Marley, the son of the prolific icon, on the film, as well as reuniting with former collaborator Zach Baylin, who worked with Green on King Richard. More specific plot details about the biopic are being kept strictly under wraps, though it's not hard to imagine some of the aspects that may end up in the film, given the time period around when Exodus was released, and the impact that the events in Marley's life around that time had on his success, his personal life, and his health. Marley's widow Rita Marley and daughter Cedella Marley also serve as executive producers on the film, alongside Robert Teitel.

The upcoming biopic is one of a number currently in production about famous pop culture figures, and is one of a number specifically about musicians to be developed in recent years, including the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody and the wildly successful Rocketman, as well as this year's aptly titled Elvis. Green obviously has plenty of experience creating stories of real-life figures under his belt, having just directed a story about Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, as well as the upcoming series We Own This City, a story of real-life corruption in the Baltimore Police Department.

The untitled Bob Marley film will be released on January 12, 2024.

