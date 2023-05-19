When you need to put on some tunes to relax there is one clear choice- the King of Reggae, Bob Marley. No one can put you in a happy mood quite like Marley, a feat that can be difficult in modern times living in our concrete jungles. Back when Marley became popular in the 1960s, life moved a little slower. Marley has maintained such popularity over the years that you can find his poster hanging in modern-day college apartments, even though he hasn't produced any music since 1980. That's how much of an influence this man has had on music and pop culture. Hollywood is paying tribute to his legacy with the film Bob Marley: One Love, which will focus on his life and career in music.

Being a trailblazer, Marley was involved in the development of reggae as a musical genre. Jamaican culture became more popular because of his music, which was not just about sounds, but a way of life. Marley preached peace, harmony, and respect between people. He was in favor of social reforms and was not afraid to use his music as a platform for his opinions on politics, or even religion. Marley was a Rastafarian, a religion that developed in Jamaica in the 1930s in impoverished areas.

You can hear the influence of Marley's beliefs in his music, such as in the lyrics of "Redemption Song", "Jah Live", and "So Jah S'eh". Some of Marley's most popular songs include "Buffalo Soldier", “No Woman, No Cry,” and "Three Little Birds”. We are sure that even if you think you don't know Bob Marley's music that you have heard some of his songs, as he is such an astronomical influence in the music world. For those of you who are Marley fans, you will be no doubt mouthing along the words to the songs in Bob Marley: One Love.

Want to find out more about the film? Don't worry about a thing, cause every little thing is gonna be revealed about the upcoming Bob Marley biopic.

Image via Blue Fox Entertainment

Related:Director Reinaldo Marcus Green on ‘King Richard,’ His Bob Marley Biopic, and Working with David Simon on ‘We Own the City’

When and Where Will Bob Marley: One Love Be Released?

Bob Marley: One Love is set to be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. There is a possibility that Paramount will give the film a limited release in December, and we cannot wait to jam out to all of our favorite Bob Marley songs with fellow fans!

Can I Watch the Trailer for Bob Marley: One Love?

There is a trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, but it is not yet available to the public. Paramount released the trailer at CinemaCon, which is the yearly convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marley's son, Ziggy Marley (who is also a musician and activist), introduced the trailer, making the reveal even more of a special event. That must have been a wonderful moment when Bob Marley's own son released the trailer about his life, and we wish we were there to see it.

What Is Bob Marley: One Love About?

Based on what we heard about the trailer, Bob Marley: One Love takes us through the life of Marley from his upbringing in Jamaica all the way to when he became the most famous reggae singer in the world. We get to witness moments from his private life, such as scenes with his family at home and playing soccer together. It also shows his public life, with footage of him performing in front of crowds in huge stadiums.

However, it wasn't all relaxing on the beach and playing concerts for Marley. He was surprisingly the target of an assassination attempt in his own home. In 1976 an unknown shooter fired on the Marley home, injuring multiple members of the family. Being the champ that he was, even after his injuries Marley went on to perform two days later at the "Smile Jamaica" free concert. The purpose of this concert was to bring unity to Jamaica, but some believe that the assassination attempt was due to Marley's involvement and his support of Prime Minister Michael Manley. Marley decided to exile himself to England, where he recorded the albums Exodus and Kaya. According to the director Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film will revolve around the creation of the Exodus album. The trailer ends with the simple quote, “One love, one heart, one destiny.”

Who is in the Cast of Bob Marley: One Love?

Image via Amazon

Reinaldo Marcus Green searched far and wide for someone exceptional enough to play Bob Marley. Marley is one of those people that has a unique spirit, and therefore it will be a challenge to capture it. Green saw that special something in Kingsley Ben-Adir who was announced to have been cast back in February 2022. This will not be Ben-Adir's first historical icon he is portraying, having previously appeared as Malcolm X in the film One Night in Miami. He has also worked on the TV series Vera, The OA, Peaky Blinders, and High Fidelity. He will also star as one of the many Kens in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, and he will be playing the villainous Gravik in the Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion.

Other actors in the cast include Lashana Lynch who will play Bob Marley's wife, Rita. Lynch played the character of Nomi in the most recent Bond film, No Time to Die. She also recently appeared in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical as Miss Honey. Much like Ben-Adir, she was also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

Other actors joining the cast are James Norton (Little Women), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), Anthony Welsh (Hanna), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Umi Myers (Silent Witness), and Nadine Marshall (The Smoking Room).

Related:Where to Watch ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’: Streaming, Digital, Blu-ray, and More

Who Is Making Bob Marley: One Love?

Image via HBO

It is only fitting that those closest to Marley are involved in the production of Bob Marley: One Love. Some of the producers of the film are his relatives including his son Ziggy, his wife Rita Marley, and his daughter Cedella Marley. With Marley's family behind the scenes, audiences can rest easy knowing that the film will be respectful of Bob Marley and true to history.

Ziggy Marley stated in an interview at CinemaCon 2023, “It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father. I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy…this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever. People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way,” Ziggy Marley explained.

Additional producers working on the project are Dede Gardner (Moonlight), Robert Teitel (Men of Honor), and Jeremy Kleiner (12 Years a Slave). As we mentioned before, the director of the film will be Reinaldo Marcus Green who already has some experience directing biopics. He previously worked on the film King Richard which details the training of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams by their father, Richard Williams. He has also directed some series for television including We Own This City, Amend: The Fight for America, First Step, and Top Boy.

Green also co-wrote the film alongside Academy Award nominee Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street), Frank E. Flowers (Metro Manila), and Academy Award nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). Academy Award nominee Pamela Martin (King Richard) serves as the film's editor.

When and Where Did Bob Marley: One Love FIlm?

Principal photography on Bob Marley: One Love began in December 2022 in London