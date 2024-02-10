February is not only the month of love but also Black History Month. What could be a better way to celebrate both at the same time by checking out Bob Marley: One Love when it hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14? The upcoming biopic will center around the life and music of singer, guitarist, and songwriter Bob Marley, his career, and the people who influenced him. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), the movie was written by Green, Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street), Frank E. Flowers (Shooting Stars), and Zach Baylin (Creed III), based on a story by Flowers and Winter.

The movie will be jam-packed with the reggae icon’s personal experiences as he strives to overcome adversity and bring some love into the world through his musical excellence. Although Marley ultimately succumbed after battling cancer, one of his most poignant quotes to remember when watching the biopic still rings true to this day: “Beginnings are usually scary, and endings are usually sad, but it’s everything in between that makes it all worth living.” This handy guide will tell you everything you need to know about who’s playing who in the film.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Bob Marley

Close

Kingsley Ben-Adir is no stranger to portraying iconic black figures, as he appeared as former President Barack Obama in the 2020 miniseries The Comey Rule and Malcolm X in the 2020 drama One Night in Miami. In addition to stepping into the shoes of Bob Marley, he has Gravik in The Secret Invasion, Ken in Barbie, Col. Ben Younger in Peaky Blinders, and Karim Washington in The OA. The 37-year-old British actor has proven himself more than capable of mastering various accents throughout his career, with his latest foray into taking on a Jamaican accent for his role in Bob Marley: One Love. Marley has been attributed to increasing the visibility of Jamaican music, which he infused with elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady. He went on to become a Rastafarian icon, blending his spirituality with his music.

In addition to his contributions to the music world, Marley was also politically outspoken, advocating for the legalization of cannabis and Pan-Africanism. In 1976, he survived an assassination attempt at his Kingston home, which seven armed men carried out. The attempt on his life was suspected to have been politically motivated as he was set to perform two days later at the Smile Jamaica Concert to promote peace amidst violence in the nation. He made his appearance anyway, stating, “The people who are trying to make this world worse are not taking the day off – why should I?”

Lashana Lynch

Rita Marley

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rita Marley was married to Bob Marley for 15 years before he passed away in 1981. Rita was also a reggae singer, born in Santiago de Cuba and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. Her group, the Soulettes, provided backup vocals for Bob Marley’s group, the Wailers. In 2004, she published her memoir No Woman, No Cry: My Life with Bob Marley and also received the Jamaican Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

Rita Marley will be portrayed by British actress Lashanna Lynch. Lynch is best known for her role as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, The Marvels, and as Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to these formidable roles, she starred as Izogie in The Woman King, a historical action-adventure film inspired by the real-life Agojie, an all-female warrior unit in West Africa from the 17th to 19th centuries.

James Norton

Chris Blackwell

Chris Blackwell founded Island Records in 1959 and was credited as the “single person most responsible for turning the world onto reggae music,” when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Island Records, which will be collaborating with Tuff Gong, is set to release the soundtrack EP for Bob Marley: One Love on the day of the film’s theatrical release.

Blackwell will be portrayed by James Norton (Little Women). Norton also starred in A Little Life, Ex-Husbands, and the television series Happy Valley. He is also slated to star in the upcoming biographical drama, Joy, along with Thomasin McKenzie and Bill Nighy, and the upcoming drama miniseries, Playing Nice.

Sheldon Shepherd

Neville Garrick

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sheldon Shepherd is best known for his role as Ricky in Storm Saulter’s crime-drama Better Mus’ Come, which is a fictional dramatization of the political factions' use of gangs in Jamaica in the 70s. He also appeared as King Fox in Idris Elba’s crime drama Yardie. He will be featured as Lord Capulet in the upcoming modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, ROMEO + JULIET 4EVA.

Shepherd will portray Jamaican graphic artist and photographer Neville Garrick in Bob Marley: One Love. Garrick is credited with creating the iconic designs associated with the reggae movement as Bob Marley’s art director in the 70s and 80s. He became the art director for the record label Tuff Gong, which produced albums for Bob Marley and the Wailers. After Marley’s death, Garrick co-founded the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, and served as its executive director until his recent death in November 2023.

Umi Myers

Cindy Breakspeare

Image via Paramount Pictures

Cindy Breakspeare was involved romantically with Bob Marley from 1976 until his death in 1981, although Marley never divorced his wife, Rita. Breakspeare was born in Canada to a Jamaican father and a white Canadian mother of British descent. As an established Canadian-Jamaican jazz singer and musician, Breakspeare became Miss World in 1976, the year she met Bob. She shared a son through her relationship with Marley, reggae musician Damien Marley, and it’s been widely speculated that Bob Marley’s songs “Turn Your Lights Down Low” and “Waiting in Vain” were written about her. Breakspeare will be portrayed by Umi Myers (Silent Witness).

Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Nadine Marshall (The Smoking Room), Micheal Ward (Top Boy), Anthony Welsh (Starred Up), Tosin Cole (House Party), and Luca Slade (Everything Now) have all been cast in undisclosed roles in Bob Marley: One Love. Joining the cast will be Sam Palladio (Nashville) as The Clash’s Joe Strummer, who famously covered Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” with Johnny Cash. Additionally, Naomi Cowan (When Morning Comes) will make an appearance as Marcia Griffiths, Hector Donald Lewis as Carlton Carly Barrett, Anna Share Blake (Losing Patience) as Judy Mowatt, Sundra Oakley (Legends) as Diane Jobson, and Alexx A-Game as Peter Tosh have joined the cast in this Bob Marley biopic.

Bob Marley: One Love will be coming to United States theaters on February 14, with a theatrical release in the United Kingdom on February 16, 2024. You can find tickets to see the film by using the link below!

Bob Marley: One Love A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Cast Kingsley Ben-Adir , James Norton , Lashana Lynch , Michael Gandolfini Main Genre Drama Writers Terence Winter , Frank E. Flowers , Zach Baylin , Reinaldo Marcus Green Production Company Plan B Entertainment, Tuff Gong Pictures, State Street Pictures

Buy Tickets