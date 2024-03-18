The Big Picture Young Bob Marley strikes out to pursue reggae music despite his mother's concerns in Bob Marley: One Love deleted scene.

The film showcases Marley's complicated life beyond the music industry.

The biopic'ss success continues post-Valentine's Day release, with Digital release in March and physical release in May.

It's time for a young Bob Marley (Quan-Dajai Henrique) to strike out on his own in an exclusive to Collider clip for Bob Marley: One Love. There's nothing his mother, Cedella (Nadine Marshall) can say to keep her baby boy from leaving their quiet life behind and striking out on his own to become a reggae musician. Worried about her child's true intentions, Cedella hopes he isn't making any hasty decisions just for the love of a woman. Attempting to give Bob a dose of reality, Cedella paints a picture of the harsh world that awaits him, but Bob has already made up his mind and walks out the door.

Such a pivotal moment in the life of the singer on which the biopic was centered seems like an extraordinarily important thing to keep in the film, so why was it left on the cutting room floor? In short, we imagine that time played the biggest factor. The Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) helmed project covered a lot of ground in just under two hours, hitting audiences with Marley’s life story in both the music industry and beyond. While we’re sure Green wanted to keep this very key part of the iconic singer’s life in his film, there was likely just not quite enough time to do so.

The point of the feature was to show that Marley had a full life off the stage and was a complicated man as well as a political activist, the latter being a role that his son, Ziggy Marley reflected on as his father’s “perfect purpose.” Playing the grown-up version of Marley in the music-filled drama is Kingsley Ben-Adir who is joined by a slew of stars including Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), James Norton (Happy Valley), Sheldon Shepherd (Better Mus’ Come), Umi Meyers (Silent Witness), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Anthony Welsh (Starred Up), Nadine Marshall (The Smoking Room), Micheal Ward (Top Boy), Luca Slade (Everything Now), and more.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’s Box Office Domination

Released just in time for the holiday of love, the biopic’s arrival on February 14 gave audiences something other than Sony’s Madame Web to take a hot date - or themselves - to see. The movie celebrated an impressive opening haul, and has continued to hold its own even a month later with competition like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two dragging in audiences by the droves.

You can check out our exclusive clip for Bob Marley: One Love below. The movie will arrive on Digital on March 19, and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 28.

