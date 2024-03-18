The Big Picture Get ready to bring Bob Marley: One Love home on digital, starting March 19th.

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, the film dives into Marley's inspiring story.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes interviews and footage with over 50 minutes of extras on Blu-ray.

After traveling from the Carribean to the United Kingdom to make one of the most iconic music albums ever, internationally recognized reggae superstar, Bob Marley, is on his way to your home sooner than you'd expect with the arrival of Bob Marley: One Love on digital. Starting tomorrow, March 19, the Kingsley Ben-Adir-led music biopic, which pulls back the curtains on the story behind the reggae icon whose music and message inspired millions, will be available to buy or rent on digital from Paramount Home Entertainment, just over a month after its arrival in theaters. Later in the year, come May 28, the film will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD.

Starring Ben-Adir as reggae icon, Bob Marley, and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita Marley, the biopic covers the many inspirations that made up the celebrated singer, guitarist, and songwriter. His personal experiences, his career, and the many people who influenced him are covered in a biopic showing a man seeking to overcome adversity while bringing love into the world through his musical brilliance. The film has turned out to be a hit with viewers, boasting a 92% audience rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews of the film have been mixed, with a "rotten" score of 42%, despite an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Collider’s Nate Richard praised stars Ben-Adir and Lynch’s performances, but was critical of the biopic's storytelling, describing it as “flat and uninspired.”

For fans interested in purchasing the film on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray, they would get the chance to see how Ben-Adir prepared for the iconic role, while also hearing from Ziggy Marley and other Marley family members about the process of telling Marley’s story with artistry and emotional authenticity. Owners of Digital, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray copies of the film will also enjoy more than 50 minutes of in-depth, behind-the-scenes interviews and footage detailing the making of the film.

'Bob Marley: One Love' Has Been Impressive

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning biopic King Richard which stars Will Smith, the script for One Love was written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, and Zach Baylin and Marcus Green. For much of its theatrical run, One Love has surpassed most expectations. In an extended six-day debut — from Valentine’s Day on Wednesday to President’s Day on Monday — the film outperformed Sony's Madame Web. In the weeks that have followed, the biopic has continued its strong run despite heavy competition from the likes of Dune: Part Two and more recently from Kung Fu Panda 4 - surpassing $200 million worldwide. One Love is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

