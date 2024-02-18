The Big Picture Bob Marley: One Love exceeds expectations with a $50 million debut, earning high audience ratings and an A CinemaScore.

Madame Web struggles with a projected $26 million debut, becoming the least successful Spider-Man Universe film with a 13% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Argylle continues to underperform at the box office, the latest in a string of disappointing runs from Apple Original Films.

After business dropped to astonishingly low numbers in the last couple of weeks, the domestic box office rebounded this weekend with two major new wide releases that had contrasting debuts. While Paramount’s music biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, exceeded expectations, Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off film, Madame Web, might just have put the final nail in the franchise’s coffin.

One Love, inspired by a chapter in the life of the iconic reggae musician Bob Marley, is estimated to generate around $50 million in its extended six-day debut — from Valentine’s Day on Wednesday to President’s Day on Monday. The film grossed an excellent $14 million on opening day, and was originally supposed to generate just over $30 million in the same six-day frame. But positive audience reception has turned it into something of a word-of-mouth hit. The film currently sits at a 94% audience rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day crowds, although its official RT score is a more mixed 43%. Collider’s Nate Richard praised stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch’s performances, but was critical of the storytelling, which he described as “uninspired.”

Debuting at number two with a projected six-day haul of $26 million, Madame Web is now the least-successful and least-liked installment of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The film trailed its predecessor, 2022’s widely-derided Morbius, on both the critical and commercial fronts. Morbius opened to $39 million and finished its domestic run with over $70 million, a number that seems unimaginable for Madame Web, which stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. The film currently sits at a toxic 13% score on RT, with Collider’s Lisa Lamancalling it an “utterly tedious slog.”

The Domestic Box Office Generated Around $90 Million this Weekend

Number three went to the equally disastrous Argylle, an Apple Original Film released in theaters by Universal. Directed by Matthew Vaughn and featuring an electric ensemble, the film is estimated to add $5 million by Monday, taking its running domestic total past the $35 million mark. But here’s the catch, Argylle was produced on a reported budget of $200 million, which makes it one of the most notable underperformer at the box office in recent memory. Apple, however, is viewing these theatrical runs more like advertising, which is a good way to put a positive spin on a worrying narrative that has only been gaining steam following the similarly disappointing runs of the studio's Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon.

Two phenomenal holdovers — Migration, the original animated movie from Illumination, and Wonka, the prequel to Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — are still a force to be reckoned with at the domestic box office. Now in its ninth weekend, Migration is estimated to add $4.5 million by Monday, while Wonka is eyeing $4 million in its 10th weekend. Sandwiched between them is Fathom Events’ release of the fourth through sixth episodes of The Chosen, which generated over $4 million this weekend. The first batch of episodes grossed $14 million in its two-week run. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.