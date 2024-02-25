The Big Picture Bob Marley: One Love continues to dominate the box office, grossing another $13.5 million this weekend.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training surprises with a $10.5 million debut.

Ordinary Angels enters with $6.5 million despite its impressive A+ CinemaScore.

It’s been a wobbly year so far at the domestic box office. February, especially, has been marked by huge peaks and valleys. And after a relatively strong President’s Day frame, total business plummeted once again this weekend, with holdover hit Bob Marley: One Love retaining its top spot but with less-than-spectacular numbers. On the other hand, Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web continued its dismal run as it found itself being overtaken by a handful of new releases.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon Bob Marley, One Love grossed an estimated $13.5 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to $71 million. The movie broke the record for the best mid-week Valentine’s Day debut last week and grossed $28 million in its first three-day weekend. Globally, One Lovepassed the coveted $100 million mark a couple of days ago, against a reported $70 million budget and on the back of strong audience response.

The surprise of the week was Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training, the third theatrical film in the fantasy anime series, which debuted with an estimated $10.5 million. This is only marginally higher than the $10.1 million that the second film, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village, debuted with last year. But it’s far lower than the $19.5 million that the first film, Demon Slayer – The Movie: Mugen Train, opened to in 2021. Anime films tend to be front-loaded, so Demon Slayer 3’s true test will come in the next few days.

All Eyes Will Now Be on 'Dune: Part Two' Next Week

Close

The third spot went to Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angles, the new faith-based movie on the block, starring Hillary Swank and Alan Ritchson. The film grossed an estimated $6.5 million in its first weekend, which is in line with projections, but moderately underwhelming considering its perfect A+ CinemaScore. Unlike the anime crowds, faith-based audiences often keep movies afloat for longer periods, so don’t be surprised if Ordinary Angels legs it to a respectable total after a couple of weeks. At the same time last year, Jesus Revolution ended up grossing over $50 million, although it debuted with over twice as much.

The fourth spot went to Madame Web, which dropped like an anchor in weekend two, grossing an estimated $6 million. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $35 million, which is around half of what its fellow Spidey spin-off, the widely-derided Morbius, concluded its domestic run a couple of years ago. Madame Web has somehow earned worse reviews and would be lucky to hit $50 million by the end of its run. But miraculously, Universal’s sleeper hit Migration managed to retain a spot in the top five. Now in its 10th weekend, the film added an estimated $3 million, taking its running total to $120 million.

The movie should keep ticking until Kung Fu Panda 4 debuts next month. But before that, the box office will get a much-needed shot in the arm thanks to Dune: Part Two, which is projected to deliver around $80 million in its first weekend. Elsewhere, Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls debuted to a disastrous $2.4 million, which puts it behind holdovers Argylle and Wonka. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets