Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, is here to remind the historical and musical legend’s fans that the late performer was so much more than just an artist. In a featurette for the upcoming biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, Marley, who serves as a producer on the film, celebrates his father’s legacy and message of spreading hope and peace to the world. In a one-on-one interview, Marley acknowledges that his father wasn’t “a perfect person” but that “his purpose was a perfect purpose.”

Beyond being memorialized for composing recognizable songs like “One Love” and “No Woman, No Cry,” Marley says that he wants people to remember that his dad was a source of guidance for many during years of political upheaval. As Marley puts it, “You can’t separate the music and the message,” alluding to the feature-length production’s goal of tying both together to give a well-rounded picture of who Marley was.

Arriving in theaters on February 14, Bob Marley: One Love is the perfect movie to screen in cinemas on the holiday that’s meant to celebrate love. An all-encompassing biopic, the film will start with the early years of Marley’s life in Jamaica, depicting his tight-knit bond with his family and the infectious bite from the music bug that came to him at a young age. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green will take special care to cover the years of Marley’s life that saw him self-exiled to England after a failed assassination attempt shook up both him and his family. It was while he was living abroad that Marley penned and recorded his famous albums Exodus and Kaya, with Green spending a good chunk of time on the formation of Exodus and what it meant to Marley and his devoted fandom.

Who Stars In ‘Bob Marley: One Love’?

Starring as the man behind the music, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion) will appear as Marley with fellow Marvel-alum, Lashana Lynch (The Marvels), starring as his wife, Rita Marley. Filling out the rest of the main ensemble are James Norton (Little Women), musician Naomi Cowan, Anna-Sharé Blake a.k.a Sevana, Umi Myers (Silent Witness), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Sheldon Shepherd (Yardie), Aston Barrett Jr., Gewaine “J-Summa” Campbell, and more. When it comes to biopics, there’s an added pressure put on the shoulders of producers and directors to ensure that the person at the focal point is given the chance to appear as human as possible while also portraying their larger-than-life aura. For this, Bob Marley: One Love, brought on not only Marley’s son, but also his wife, Rita Marley, and daughter Cedella Marley to guarantee audiences would get the full picture.

Check out Ziggy Marley’s reflections on his late father’s life in the featurette below and catch Bob Marley: One Love when it takes center stage in theaters on February 14. In the meantime, read up on everything we know about the feature-length production here