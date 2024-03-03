The Big Picture

  • Bob Marley: One Love nears the $150 million milestone at the global box office.
  • The biopic has generated $146 million worldwide in under a month, with a strong audience reception.
  • Despite mixed reviews, Bob Marley: One Love aims to match the lifetime hauls of recent music biopics.

Despite the arrival of Dune: Part Two this weekend, the holdover hit Bob Marley: One Love provided some crucial counter-programming in its third week of release. The music biopic understandably took a hit, but thanks to another impressive hold, is nearing a massive milestone at the global box office. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon Bob Marley, the film is on the verge of passing the $150 million mark worldwide.

Bob Marley: One Love has generated $82 million domestically so far, and another $63 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $146 million in under a month. The film grossed over $7 million domestically this weekend, and nearly $9 million internationally. Currently playing in 56 international marketsDune: Part Two opened in 71 — Bob Marley: One Love didn’t open in any new territories this weekend, but will debut in several Asian countries this month. Bob Marley: One Love’s biggest international market is the U.K., where it has grossed over $17 million, followed by France ($12 million) and Brazil ($4 million). In Marley’s home nation of Jamaica, the film has now grossed $600,000.

Bob Marley: One Love focuses on a particular period in the reggae icon’s life, and features Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita Marley. Reviews for the film have been mixed — Bob Marley: One Love sits at a “rotten” 42% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but audience reception has been exceptional, with the film retaining a 92% audience rating on RT, and an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Collider’s Nate Richard praised Ben-Adir and Lynch’s performances but described the storytelling as “flat and uninspired” in his review.

'Bob Marley: One Love' Has Been Riding a Wave of Positive Audience Response

It remains to be seen if Bob Marley: One Love has the juice to challenge the lifetime hauls of recent music biopics. While Bohemian Rhapsody’s $900 million-plus global total is obviously out of reach, Bob Marley: One Love does have a shot at matching the lifetime hauls of the Elton John biopic Rocketman (nearly $200 million worldwide), and if it’s extremely lucky, Elvis (over $280 million globally). Next in line for the fan-favorite genre is Back to Black, the biopic of the late Amy Winehouse, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Produced on a reported budget of $70 million, Bob Marley: One Love also features James Norton, Tosin Cole, and Michael Gandolfini. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Bob Marley One Love Film Poster
Bob Marley: One Love
Drama
Biography
Music

A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

Release Date
February 14, 2024
Cast
Kingsley Ben-Adir , James Norton , Lashana Lynch , Michael Gandolfini
Writers
Terence Winter , Frank E. Flowers , Zach Baylin , Reinaldo Marcus Green

Get Tickets