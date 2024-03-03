The Big Picture Bob Marley: One Love nears the $150 million milestone at the global box office.

The biopic has generated $146 million worldwide in under a month, with a strong audience reception.

Despite mixed reviews, Bob Marley: One Love aims to match the lifetime hauls of recent music biopics.

Despite the arrival of Dune: Part Two this weekend, the holdover hit Bob Marley: One Love provided some crucial counter-programming in its third week of release. The music biopic understandably took a hit, but thanks to another impressive hold, is nearing a massive milestone at the global box office. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon Bob Marley, the film is on the verge of passing the $150 million mark worldwide.

Bob Marley: One Love has generated $82 million domestically so far, and another $63 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $146 million in under a month. The film grossed over $7 million domestically this weekend, and nearly $9 million internationally. Currently playing in 56 international markets — Dune: Part Two opened in 71 — Bob Marley: One Love didn’t open in any new territories this weekend, but will debut in several Asian countries this month. Bob Marley: One Love’s biggest international market is the U.K., where it has grossed over $17 million, followed by France ($12 million) and Brazil ($4 million). In Marley’s home nation of Jamaica, the film has now grossed $600,000.

Bob Marley: One Love focuses on a particular period in the reggae icon’s life, and features Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita Marley. Reviews for the film have been mixed — Bob Marley: One Love sits at a “rotten” 42% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but audience reception has been exceptional, with the film retaining a 92% audience rating on RT, and an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Collider’s Nate Richard praised Ben-Adir and Lynch’s performances but described the storytelling as “flat and uninspired” in his review.

'Bob Marley: One Love' Has Been Riding a Wave of Positive Audience Response

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It remains to be seen if Bob Marley: One Love has the juice to challenge the lifetime hauls of recent music biopics. While Bohemian Rhapsody’s $900 million-plus global total is obviously out of reach, Bob Marley: One Love does have a shot at matching the lifetime hauls of the Elton John biopic Rocketman (nearly $200 million worldwide), and if it’s extremely lucky, Elvis (over $280 million globally). Next in line for the fan-favorite genre is Back to Black, the biopic of the late Amy Winehouse, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Produced on a reported budget of $70 million, Bob Marley: One Love also features James Norton, Tosin Cole, and Michael Gandolfini. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets