Despite facing competition first from Dune: Part Two and more recently from Kung Fu Panda 4, Paramount’s music biopic Bob Marley: One Love continued to collect cash at the global box office this weekend. The film has now been playing in theaters for nearly a month, and is still hovering around the top five of the domestic box office, where it has grossed nearly $90 million so far. One Love is pretty much guaranteed to hit the coveted $100 million mark before the end of its run.

Whether it is able to pass the $200 million milestone globally is still up in the air. One Love has grossed $71 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $160 million so far. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning biopic King Richard, One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon Bob Marley. It speaks to just how recent the film’s success has been that Ben-Adir was essentially a back-up dancer during Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” at Sunday’s Oscars.

Everybody seems to be in agreement about the magnetism of Ben-Adir’s central performance in the film, even if the reviews of the film itself haven’t exactly been ecstatic. One Love currently sits at a “rotten” 42% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Nate Richard writing that the “flat and uninspired” biopic is “kept afloat” by Ben-Adir and his co-star Lashana Lynch, who plays Rita Marley. But audience reception to the movie has been comparatively more positive, with a 92% audience approval rating on RT and an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Can Kingsley Ben-Adir Capitalize on 'Bob Marley: One Love's Success?

Produced on a reported budget of $70 million, One Love focuses on a pivotal period in Marley’s life, and proves that the music biopic genre remains as popular as ever. Recent hits include Rocketman, the Elton John biopic that grossed nearly $200 million worldwide, and director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which attracted Oscars attention and generated over $280 million globally. And some years before that, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody broke records with a $900 million-plus global gross. Next, audiences will sample the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, which debuts domestically in May. One Love’s biggest international markets are the U.K. ($17.4 million), France ($12.7 million), Germany ($4.2 million), Australia ($4 million) and Brazil (also $4 million) — a reminder of Marley’s sustained global appeal. Also starring James Norton, Tosin Cole, and Michael Gandofini, One Love is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

