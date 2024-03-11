The Big Picture

  • Bob Marley: One Love is still a box office success, nearing $100 million domestically.
  • The film may surpass $200 million worldwide, despite mixed reviews, driven by Kingsley Ben-Adir's performance.
  • Recent biopics like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody prove the enduring popularity of music biopics.

Despite facing competition first from Dune: Part Two and more recently from Kung Fu Panda 4, Paramount’s music biopic Bob Marley: One Love continued to collect cash at the global box office this weekend. The film has now been playing in theaters for nearly a month, and is still hovering around the top five of the domestic box office, where it has grossed nearly $90 million so far. One Love is pretty much guaranteed to hit the coveted $100 million mark before the end of its run.

Whether it is able to pass the $200 million milestone globally is still up in the air. One Love has grossed $71 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $160 million so far. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning biopic King Richard, One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon Bob Marley. It speaks to just how recent the film’s success has been that Ben-Adir was essentially a back-up dancer during Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” at Sunday’s Oscars.

Everybody seems to be in agreement about the magnetism of Ben-Adir’s central performance in the film, even if the reviews of the film itself haven’t exactly been ecstatic. One Love currently sits at a “rotten” 42% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Nate Richard writing that the “flat and uninspired” biopic is “kept afloat” by Ben-Adir and his co-star Lashana Lynch, who plays Rita Marley. But audience reception to the movie has been comparatively more positive, with a 92% audience approval rating on RT and an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Can Kingsley Ben-Adir Capitalize on 'Bob Marley: One Love's Success?

Produced on a reported budget of $70 million, One Love focuses on a pivotal period in Marley’s life, and proves that the music biopic genre remains as popular as ever. Recent hits include Rocketman, the Elton John biopic that grossed nearly $200 million worldwide, and director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which attracted Oscars attention and generated over $280 million globally. And some years before that, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody broke records with a $900 million-plus global gross. Next, audiences will sample the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, which debuts domestically in May. One Love’s biggest international markets are the U.K. ($17.4 million), France ($12.7 million), Germany ($4.2 million), Australia ($4 million) and Brazil (also $4 million) — a reminder of Marley’s sustained global appeal. Also starring James Norton, Tosin Cole, and Michael Gandofini, One Love is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Bob Marley One Love Film Poster
Bob Marley: One Love

A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

Release Date
February 14, 2024
Cast
Kingsley Ben-Adir , James Norton , Lashana Lynch , Michael Gandolfini

Find Tickets Now