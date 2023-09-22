What better day to celebrate the man who shared nothing but messages of love and positivity than on Valentine's Day? Bob Marley fans will be able to rush to theaters on February 14, 2024, to celebrate the life and music of one of the biggest icons who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. For the first time, fans can witness Reggae icon Bob Marley's powerful story on the big screen this upcoming February with Bob Marley: One Love.

Collider has been following the development of this biopic for years. During an exclusive interview with Collider in November 2021, director Reinaldo Marcus Green confirmed the Bob Marley film and revealed it would centralize on the artist's political activism and making of his ninth studio album "Exodus". Collider later reported that Rita Marley, Ziggy Marley and Cedella Marley, Marley's window, son and daughter, all have worked on the film and serve as executive producers alongside Robert Teitel.

What Is Bob Marley: One Love About?

Image via Blue Fox Entertainment

Bob Marley: One Love follows the life of the iconic singer Bob Marley, portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, including from his upbringing in Jamaica all the way to his most celebrated performance. The trailer reveals that the biopic will showcase both his private and public life, including one of the most difficult times of his life as he became the target of an assassination during the height of his career.

In 1976 an unknown shooter fired a weapon on the Marley home, despite his injuries and near death situation Marley went on to perform the "Smile Jamaica" free performance sharing his trademark message of love and unity on stage. The film hones down during this time of Marley's life which resulted in the creation of the Exodus album. The Paramount film was originally meant to release on January 12, 2024.

Bob Marley: One Love will arrive exclusively to theater on February 14, 2024. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer of the film below: