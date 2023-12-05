The Big Picture Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of Bob Marley, showcasing his rise to prominence and the revolutionary messages behind his songs.

The trailer highlights Marley's influence as a reggae singer, with scenes of crowds cheering him on and his belief that the message in his music cannot be separated from the music itself.

The move arrives in theaters on February 14, 2024.

Thie Valentine's Day is bringing audiences together with one love with Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The film follows legendary musician Bob Marley (portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir) as he moves through his influential career as a reggae singer while facing and overcoming a slew of his own life-changing obstacles. After the teaser trailer back in July, Paramount has released the official trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, premiering February 14.

Bob Marley: One Love "celebrates the life and music" of the singer whose work aimed to unite people through his songs' messages. While his music career was steadily going in the '60s, he would eventually burst onto the international scene in the '70s. The biopic is set during Marley's rapid rise to prominence, pulling the curtain back on his life as he continued to make revolutionary music through the midst of violence in Jamaica, assassination attempts, and more.

The latest trailer showcases as much, starting with a sweet family scene with Marley and his family as he sings "Redemption Song" to them. It transitions into "Could You Be Loved," offering glimpses as the masses of people cheering Marley on from various locations and providing just a small taste of his influence. Additionally, the trailer reiterates how Marley's stances were (and still are) deeply intertwined with his music, as he says that you can't separate the message from the music. However, Marley's world viewpoints didn't sit well with many, as the trailer takes a turn in revealing some of the more terrifying aspects of Marley's life, including an assassination attempt at his home on December 3, 1976, just two days before a concert. The trailer ends on an uplifting note, though, leading into "Three Little Birds" as Marley performs for a crowd singing the song with him.

Who Worked on 'Bob Marley: One Love'?

Bob Marley: One Love was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), who co-wrote the screenplay with Oscar nominees Zach Baylin (King Richard) and Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Frank E. Flowers (Metro Manila). The film was produced in partnership with members of the Marley family, including his wife Rita Marley, son Ziggy Marley, and daughter Cedella Marley. Additional producers include Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Robert Teitel. Alongside Ben-Adir, Bob Marley: One Love stars Lashana Lynch as Rita, with James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall, among others.

Bob Marley: One Love premieres on February 14, 2024 in U.S. theaters. Watch the new trailer below: