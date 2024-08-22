The Big Picture Paramount+ subscribers are loving Bob Marley: One Love, making it the number one movie on the streaming platform.

The biopic covers Marley's music, politics, and personal life, including his turbulent relationship with his wife.

The film was a box office hit, earning nearly $181 million globally and receiving praise from viewers with a 92% audience score.

Over at Paramount+ there’s a certain vibe in the air promising that every little thing’s gonna be alright thanks to the popularity of its number one movie, Bob Marley: One Love. The latest title to come from Reinaldo Marcus Green following his award-sweeping favorite, King Richard, arrived in cinemas back on Valentine’s Day and has been spreading the love ever since. Now, Paramount+ subscribers are showing it a little love of their own as the movie currently holds the number one position on the streamer’s Top 10. Uncovering not just the music that led to the titular singer’s meteoric rise to fame but also his politics, Bob Marley: One Love features a show-stopping performance from its leading man, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion) as the legendary Marley, with Lashana Lynch (The Woman King) as Rita Marley and James Norton (Happy Valley) as Chris Blackwell.

The year is 1976 and Bob Marley and the Wailers are already a household name. The movie picks up with the turbulent and violent events of the musician’s legendary performance at Smile Jamaica, where an unknown assassin attempted to take the lives of Marley, his wife, and other members of the band. Audiences then move through the next few years of Marley’s life with him as he relocates to England and attempts to hammer out a new album which would eventually become known as Exodus. Along with Marley’s career, the movie also covers his tumultuous relationship with his wife, his dedication to Jamaica, and the years leading up to his death in 1981.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Gave a Promising Hug to the Box Office

While the world had their sights set on S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web, it was Bob Marley: One Love that brought the box office heat during the Valentine’s Day celebrations earlier this year. From its opening day, it was clear that the musical biopic was going to be a much bigger hit than the widely panned Dakota Johnson superhero movie, and within its first 10 days on screens, One Love passed the $100 million milestone globally. And it hardly stopped there, as by the time the curtains closed on its theatrical run, the Marley-centered story went home with nearly $181 million at the worldwide box office, making it a financial success for Paramount. Perhaps even better than the money it earned was the praise that it received from viewers who flocked to Rotten Tomatoes to hit it with a 92% audience score.

Bob Marley: One Love 4 10 A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Cast Kingsley Ben-Adir , James Norton , Lashana Lynch , Michael Gandolfini Main Genre Drama Writers Terence Winter , Frank E. Flowers , Zach Baylin , Reinaldo Marcus Green Production Company Plan B Entertainment, Tuff Gong Pictures, State Street Pictures Expand

