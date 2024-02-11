Perhaps one of the most famous advocates of Pan-Africanism, Bob Marley was an influential singer who always promoted anti-violence and, above all else, love. Not everyone was as pleased with his cry for peace after he survived an assassination attempt in 1976, which was reported by The New York Times, it was obvious that opposing groups wanted to stifle his message. But his determination could not be stopped, as he continued to play for his beliefs merely two days after being shot.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, what would you do for love? Hopefully, nothing as serious as Marley went through, but in his honor, it seems only right to spend some time watching his newest biopic Bob Marley: One Love. Don’t worry, be happy, because we have all the information you’ll need to decide when and where to see it, whether you go alone, or bring your valentine.

Bob Marley: One Love A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Cast Kingsley Ben-Adir , James Norton , Lashana Lynch , Michael Gandolfini Main Genre Drama Writers Terence Winter , Frank E. Flowers , Zach Baylin , Reinaldo Marcus Green Production Company Plan B Entertainment, Tuff Gong Pictures, State Street Pictures

When Is the Release of 'Bob Marley: One Love'?

According to The Wailers, Bob Marley: One Love hosted its premiere back in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica on January 23, 2024, at Carib 5 Cinema. But for those of us who couldn’t make that trip to the Caribbean, the official release date for Bob Marley: One Love is February 14th, 2024.

Is 'Bob Marley: One Love' in Theaters?

Bob Marley: One Love will be released in theaters, competing for your heart on Valentine’s Day with the new Marvel featurette, Madame Web. If you and your date are struggling to choose which film to watch, why not make it a double feature?

Find Showtimes for 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Watch the Trailer for 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Paramount released a trailer for Bob Marley: One Love on its YouTube channel on December 5, 2023.

It opens with Bob Marley, portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, playing an acoustic guitar by an open fire strumming a hit from Bob Marley and The Wailers, Redemption Song. When asked when he wrote the song, he responds: “All my life.” A thoughtful moment, as the song is very empowering and represents Marley’s cause, something that can’t really just be written down, but felt from within. The scene changes from his humble camp songs to a stage with a cheering crowd, then Marley in a music studio with his crew looking astonished that they’ve witnessed history in the making. No matter how many fans and celebrities Marley encounters, he remains humble, even stating at an event “I ain’t a superstar.” Through his message, he hopes to bring everyone together in peace, but to his surprise, he’s told that not everybody is on board with it.

When an armed gunman enters a house with Marley and his family, the smiling musician turns to an uncharacteristic frown. Shots are fired, and the wounded Marley walks next to a hospital gurney down the hallway. When the announcement is made over the radio about his assassination attempt, Marley appears in a car with his children, where he tells them “Don’t worry, about a thing.” With a montage, continuing the song that sends goosebumps down your arms, Marley continues to struggle with his message. Desperate to bring peace to the world, he never backed down, even in the face of violence, he’d stand arms spread, pointing to his heart. As his wife, Rita Marley (Lashana Lynch) tells him, “Sometimes the messenger has to become the message.”

More Movies Like 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Directors: Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher

Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello

Freddie Mercury is a music icon who transcends genres, creating anthems that will probably continue to be chanted by crowds for the rest of eternity. The Bohemian Rhapsody biopic tells the story of the famous singer, and how he and his band revolutionized music. Their unique recording ideas were popularized by Pink Floyd’sDark Side of the Moon album. They took it a step further by making one of the most famous operatic rock songs ever, with Bohemian Rhapsody. More than that, the movie explores Mercury’s rockstar lifestyle and how his fame strained personal relationships. Though the film received mixed reviews, it still received a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and won Best Picture at the Golden Globe Awards.

Ray (2004)

Director: Taylor Hackford

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell, Harry Lennix

Ray tells the life story on the road with the famed blind blues musician Ray Charles. Jamie Foxx embodied Charles and, according to Far Out Magazine, won over the man himself during an audition. However, Charles would pass away just a few months before the official release of the film to the world. The film showed how he was raised in poverty, losing his sight completely at around the age of seven but also learning to play piano. Eventually, he joined a band, wearing his legendary sunglasses to hide his eyes, before getting a recurring gig at a nightclub. From there, his ups and downs, romances, and drug abuse took Charles on a roller coaster through life as he continued to charm and entertain. The film is known not only for Charles' amazing career but for the use of Foxx’s realistic portrayal as a musician, earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Walk the Line (2005)

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick, Dallas Roberts

When Joaquin Phoenix was announced to play Johnny Cash in his Walk the Line biopic, it was a shoo-in for success. Who would have known that Reese Witherspoon would steal the show portraying Cash’s wife June Carter, a role that won the Academy Award for Best Actress. The story follows Cash, who was raised on a farm and didn't find his love for music until he bought a guitar after enlisting in the Air Force as a young man. When he returned home, he married his sweetheart, but after walking by a recording studio, he was inspired to put together a band. History was in the making when the group played Folsom Prison Blues, catapulting cash into fame and fortune. With all the attention, like clockwork, he turned to drugs and adultery. As the genre of biopics following a famous musician’s rise and fall and rise again became ever-popular in the 2000s, it inspired parodies like Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

