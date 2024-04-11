The Big Picture Bob Marley: One Love receives mixed reviews from critics and fans, with a 92% audience score and 43% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kingsley Ben-Adir faces the challenge of portraying Bob Marley in the biographical drama, showcasing the musician's rise to fame and political outspokenness.

The film features an ensemble cast portraying real-life figures in Bob Marley's life and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting April 12.

After garnering much love in theatres Kingsley Ben-Adir starrer biographical drama Bob Marley: One Love will enchant the audience at home on Paramount+, Deadline reports. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film faithfully follows the life and rise of the reggae singer and songwriter. The movie became a clear case of a divide between critics and fans as one section found it falling short while another loved it.

The movie garnered a 92 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes while the critics' score stands at 43 percent, making it a curious case. It also has a CinemaScore of A, reflecting the audience’s love for the film. Nonetheless, as the movie hits streaming it’s certain to garner a new audience as well as rewatches. The movie did a fantastic run at the box office, earning $176 million worldwide against a budget of $70 million, making it the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2024.

Bob Marley Was a Challenging Role for Kingsley Ben-Adir

The movie follows a young Bob Marley in the most volatile period of his career in the mid-1970s and sees him overcoming adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world. It also shines a light on his political outspokenness using a non-linear narrative, and how his work became controversial given the state of Jamaican politics during his rise to prominence.

Ben-Adir plays the character with quiet ease and elan, however, he told Collider about the pressure of portraying the legend. “It was a movie that was going to try and tap into his vulnerability and to share with his friends and the audience a side to him that we don't know outside of the idea, outside of the iconic status.” The movie gets many things right about the iconic musician and shines a light on both his work and opinions, Ben-Adir elaborates, “Bob is a human being. And I knew I had to support there, so it was scary but it was exciting. It was a joy and a blessing. Of course, there's always challenges, and it's a process.”

The movie also has an ensemble cast portraying real-life figures including Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, James Norton as Chris Blackwell, Tosin Cole as Tyrone Downie, Aston Barrett Jr. as Aston "Family Man" Barrett, Anthony Welsh as Don Taylor, and Sevana as Judy Mowatt. Further rounding off the cast are Hector Lewis as Carlton Carly Barrett, Michael Gandolfini as Howard Bloom, Nadine Marshall as Cedella Malcolm, Umi Myers as Cindy Breakspeare, Naomi Cowan as Marcia Griffiths, and Jeff Crossley as Clement Dodd.

Bob Marley: One Love will arrive on Paramount+ in the US and Canada on Friday, April 12.