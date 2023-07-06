One of the most influential artists from the 70s is getting his own biopic, as Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Bob Marley: One Love. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the upcoming feature will follow the life and career of the performer behind hits such as "No Woman, No Cry" and "Three Little Birds". Kinglsey Ben-Adir will be in charge of portraying Bob Marley, using the best of his acting skills to step into the shoes of the successful reggae singer. The project is set to continue the recent trend of major studios producing films based on the life of any given musical icon.

Marley was born in Jamaica back in 1945, and with a considerable amount of love for music, the artist was part of a group that went by different names during the early days of his career, experiencing his craft as a collective effort before he became a successful solo act. Lashana Lynch will portray Marley's wife, Rita, in One Love. The couple had three children together, and they lived happily until Bob's tragic passing in 1981. On the other hand, Jesse Cilio is set to play the singer's father.

Bob Marley: One Love is just one of many projects that aims to portray the life of a famous singer. In recent years, many features have found success while helping audiences gain a new perspective regarding who their favorite musicians were thanks to their portrayals on the big screen. Bohemian Rhapsody saw Rami Malek playing Freddy Mercury, and after that project was able to earn $910 million at the worldwide box office, it paved the way for movies like Rocketman to enter production. If these stories continue to be profitable endeavors for studios, there's no telling who will be next.

What's Next for Kingsley Ben-Adir?

Before he can portray Bob Marley in the anticipated movie set to premiere early next year, Kingsley Ben-Adir still has plenty of issues to solve. As the main antagonist in Secret Invasion, the actor currently plays Gravik, a Skrull leader who believes Earth should be under the control of the shape-shifting aliens introduced in Captain Marvel. Added to that, Ben-Adir will also be seen as one of the many versions of Ken in this summer's Barbie, the colorful blockbuster that will follow the titular doll (Margot Robbie) on her quest of finding the meaning of life.

You can check out the first trailer for Bob Marley: One Love above, before the film premieres in theaters on January 12, 2024.