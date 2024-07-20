Emmy winner and television icon, Bob Newhart, changed the world of comedy with his signature deadpan humor and stumbling delivery of cheeky punchlines that solidified him as a comedic genius. Newhart initially gained notoriety in 1960 with his album of comedic gags, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, which today still reigns as the 20th best-selling comedy album in history and earned Newhart a Grammy for Best Album of the Year. After starring in his own variety show, The Bob Newhart Show, the title was recycled for a new show where he starred as a Chicago psychologist, Robert Hartley, becoming the television star's most memorable series.

Throughout his impressive career, Newhart continued to work on television and even starred in several popular films, such as Elf, Disney's The Rescuers, and Catch 22. Despite his silver screen success, television was where Newhart essentially blossomed and captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Even in his later years, he continued to work as a guest star on some of the best modern series, including The Big Bang Theory, NCIS, and Desperate Housewives. From Newhart's laugh-out-loud sitcom, Newhart, to his all-time greatest series, The Bob Newhart Show, these are 10 of Bob Newhart's best television roles.

10 'Newhart' (1982)

Created by Barry Kemp

Image via CBS

A New York City couple, Dick and Joanne Loudon (Mary Frann), move from their home in the Big Apple and relocate to Vermont, where they run a historic bed and breakfast known as the Stafford Inn. While the couple expected to find peaceful surroundings and a picturesque town, they soon discovered that the place was populated by a group of unusually colorful characters who always managed to keep things interesting for the Loudons.

Newhart is one of Newhart's top-tier sitcoms that earned 25 Primetime Emmy Award nominations throughout its eight-season run. The comedian stars as a do-it-yourself author whose dry, blunt humor goes over a majority of his new neighbors, making a formula for comedy gold. In 2005, TV Guide named the series finale, 'The Last Newhart', as the most unexpected moment on television and also ranked it as the fourth unforgettable finale in television history.

9 'The Alfred Hitchcock Hour' (1963)

Created by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via CBS

While Newhart is widely recognized for his comedy, he was also a versatile performer who could easily take on dramatic and serious roles, such as in the 1963 episode of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. Newhart stars as a fed-up husband, Gerald Swinney, who decides to somehow get rid of his nagging wife, Edith (Jane Withers), and goes through a series of plausible scenarios. Ironically, Edith has also secretly been plotting to do away with her hubby, but her plans end up backfiring on her, resulting in her husband's freedom.

Newhart's performance in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour season 2, episode 11, 'How to Get Rid of Your Wife,' is one of his lesser-known (and marvelous) television appearances that demonstrates his incredible range. Of course, the episode isn't without its occasional sarcastic pun and humorous banter between the husband and wife, which is perhaps why this short story from the Master of Suspense was so effortlessly pulled off by Newhart.

8 'Bob' (1992)

Created by Phoef Sutton

Close

Newhart stars as a former comic book artist and creator, Bob McKay, who, after his superhero, Mad Dog, is a victim of the Comics Code Authority, finds work at a greeting card company. When he learns that his creation has been picked up by Ace Comics, he clashes with the head of the company, leading to a series of antics and obnoxious behavior between McKay and his new co-workers.

Bob was the third sitcom designed as a vehicle for Newhart, but it wasn't as successful as his previous shows and only lasted two seasons. Aside from Newhart's inevitable comedy, the series should also be noted for going the extra mile on its subject of comics and for bringing in major players in the comic book industry as guest stars, such as Batman co-creator Bob Kane, Melvin Lazarus, and MAD magazine contributor Sergio Aragones. Despite being a short-lived show, Bob does deserve credit for its creativity and for putting a unique twist on the classic office comedy that sets it apart from other series.

7 'The Big Bang Theory' (2013)

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady

Image via CBS

Newhart guest starred on the popular sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, as the popular side character, Arthur Jefferies, also known as Professor Proton, who used to host a children's science program Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) watched growing up. In season 6, episode 22, 'The Proton Resurgence,' the friends discover that Jefferies is available to appear at parties and, of course, book their idol with immense excitement.

The comedian went on to appear in five more episodes throughout the series, always bringing his classic deadpan humor and sarcastic one-liners that complimented the upbeat, witty comedy of the show's regular cast. Newhart's appearances earned him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, winning the prestigious award in 2013. The Big Bang Theory had an array of notable guest stars, but Newhart falls into a category of his own, making it one of his finest television roles.

6 'Young Sheldon' (2017)

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro

Image via CBS

In The Big Bang Theory prequel spin-off series, Young Sheldon, Newhart reprised his role as Sheldon's favorite scientist, Professor Proton, initially appearing in the show's pilot episode. Newhart's appearance brings a sense of nostalgia to the series and is also a clever way to tie in the original series and the history of Parson's character. While Newhart appeared in one episode, he provided his voice in two other episodes.

Newhart turns the table on the fans who are used to seeing him as Jefferies and gives them a first-hand look into his character's television persona, Professor Proton, who used scientific theories on everyday objects and was one of the few sources of information that intrigued the young Sheldon, inciting his deep infatuation with the subject. Newhart's character played a vital role in Sheldon's life, and it speaks volumes about Newhart as a performer for reprising such a crucial character from Sheldon's childhood.

5 'The Librarians' (2014)

Created by John Rogers

Image via TNT

The Librarians is a fantasy adventure television series that follows members of a group who are tasked with protecting and preserving ancient and mythical artifacts that are hidden below the Metropolitan Public Library. Newhart appeared in three episodes as the group's first librarian, Judson, who is immortal and as old as the library itself. Judson is the caretaker of the library as well as a mentor to incoming members who will continue the Librarian's centuries-old mission.

Newhart brings his wisdom and advice to the series but always successfully tailors it to his traditional humor and sarcasm, which add frequent comic relief to the series. Compared to Newhart's other shows and guest appearances, The Librarians is a bit out of his comfort zone, but he conforms to the fantasy and historical elements of the series with incredible ease while still maintaining his well-known on-screen style.

4 'Desperate Housewives' (2004)

Created by Marc Cherry

Image via ABC

Newhart takes on another against-type series in ABC's hit show, Desperate Housewives, as Susan Mayer's (Teri Hatcher) mother's boyfriend, Morty Flickerman, whom Susan's mother, Sophie (Lesley Ann Warren), accuses of abusing her. Of course, Susan gets to the bottom of the altercation, learning that her mother took the first shot at Morty, who returned the gesture by throwing a book at her. There isn't anything funny about any type of abuse, but when it comes to Morty and Sophie, their so-called abuse is something out of a Carol Burnett skit.

Newhart isn't one to take on the roles of characters who get physical or raise their voice, but in Desperate Housewives, he pulls from his former on-screen marriages, which had the occasional spat and banter, making his character's "fight" with Warren's a pretty humorous rumble. Desperate Housewives does an excellent job of delivering the ideal balance of drama and comedy, and Newhart's recurring appearances of sarcastic one-liners and punchlines never fail to disappoint.