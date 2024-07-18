The Big Picture Bob Newhart, the iconic comedian, passed away at 94 after a battle with short illnesses.

His unique deadpan delivery and stammering style revolutionized the world of comedy.

The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart album launched him to fame, earning him Grammy Awards.

The entertainment world is in mourning this evening following the loss of Bob Newhart, the legendary comedian and actor, who died on July 18, 2024, at the age of 94. According to his publicist Jerry Digney, Newhart passed away after a series of short illnesses. Newhart, born George Robert Newhart on September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, left an indelible mark on the world of comedy with his unique deadpan delivery and stammering style. His career took off with the release of his groundbreaking comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, which became the first comedy record to hit number one on the Billboard charts. This success catapulted him into the spotlight and led to numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Newhart's television career was equally illustrious. He starred in two highly successful sitcoms: The Bob Newhart Show (1972-1978), where he played a Chicago psychologist, and Newhart (1982-1990), where he portrayed a Vermont innkeeper. His television work earned him a Peabody Award and numerous Emmy nominations. Newhart also featured one of the most famous final scenes in television history, in which Newhart's Dick Loudon wakes up in bed alongside Suzanne Pleshette, who played his wife on The Bob Newhart Show, revealing the entire series was a dream.Newhart also made memorable appearances in films such as Catch-22, and Legally Blonde 2, and lent his voice to Disney's The Rescuers.

Bob Newhart Found a New Audience in His Later Years

In later years, Newhart continued to captivate audiences and won fans from new generations with his recurring role as Professor Proton on The Big Bang Theory, for which he won his first Primetime Emmy Award. His presence is assured for a long time to come in the hearts of families around the holiday season, too, following his wonderful role as the adoptive father of Will Ferrell's Buddy in Elf. His influence on comedy was profound, and he remained a beloved figure in the entertainment industry until his passing. Newhart is survived by his four children and multiple grandchildren. His wife, Ginnie Newhart, whom he married in 1963, predeceased him in 2023. The pair married in January 1963 and were happily together for 60 years, and she was credited with coming up with the famous ending to Newhart.

Newhart's legacy as a pioneering figure in comedy will continue to inspire future generations of comedians and entertainers. His timeless humour and gentle satire made him a cherished icon, and he will be deeply missed by fans around the world.