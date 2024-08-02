The Big Picture Bob Newhart's portrayal of Bernard in The Rescuers redefined Disney heroes with humor and charm.

The Rescuers was a departure from traditional Disney, showcasing dark themes and female heroines.

Newhart's iconic performance led to the success of the film, inspiring a sequel and generations of fans.

Waiting to be rescued, waiting to be saved, and a brave little mouse is waiting in the wings to be the hero. Bob Newhart brought the heart and soul to the beloved, but underrated Disney film, The Rescuers, voicing the brave mouse janitor, Bernard. Newhart just passed away at the age of 94, leaving an iconic legacy behind filled with a lifetime of laughs. Newhart was the only man for the job to lighten up the screen in one of Disney's darker, grim fairytales. A comedy legend who changed the parameters of modern stand-up comedy, Newhart's role in The Rescuers remains one of his greatest performances.

The Rescuers was an outlier of a film, coming at an interesting time at Disney, after the successes of '60s classics like The Jungle Book and One Hundred and One Dalmatians. The Rescuers was a major shake-up, and to signify a changing of the times at the studio, they brought in new artists and storytellers to work on the film, to breathe in new life to stale ideas. The result was a beautiful, southern gothic horror-influenced movie with Newhart at the helm. With his star power of voicing the lead, it was enough of a boost to make the movie a hit at the box office. Telling the story of a little girl in need of rescuing in the swamps of the bayou, Newhart proved anyone can be a hero, with an endearing performance that captured lightning in a bottle.

'The Rescuers' Is a Dark Fairytale About Child Kidnapping ... and Mice

The Rescuers debuted in theaters in 1977, and was a departure from the sunny, cheery dispositions of many Disney films that came before. A 6-year-old orphan, Penny, runs away from her orphanage and is kidnapped by two criminals who own a pawn shop. Madame Medusa, voiced by the formidable screen legend, Geraldine Page, and an irksome Mr. Snoops, voiced by Joe Flynn, are the kidnappers, and they bring Penny to their secluded boat on the water in the Bayou, so she can hunt for a lost diamond. Forced to go into the depths of a cave bristling with water, they use Penny because she's small enough to get where they cannot. Desperate for help, she sends out a message in a bottle, begging to be rescued, and casts it into the water. Mice in New York discover it, and bring it to the famous Rescue Aid Society, which is made up of mouse agents from all over the world who save children in need.

The assignment goes to the elegant and resourceful Miss Bianca (Eva Gabor), who chooses the clumsy and smitten janitor, Bernard, to help her on her mission. Not even an agent of the society, Bernard is a hard worker, and together the pair fly on an out-of-shape albatross, Orville (Jim Jordan), to the Bayou to save Penny. With striking animation filled with wild dark forests and churning swamps, contrasted with the bright costumes of the terrifying Madame Medusa, The Rescuers was leagues away from its lighthearted contemporaries. Directed by the trio, Art Stevens, John Lounsbery, and Wolfgang Reitherman, it was inspired by the successful book, The Rescuers, by Margaret Sharp.

Bob Newhart's Performance as a Mighty Mouse Brought in a New Kind of Disney Hero

Newhart brought light and happiness to everything he touched. In The Rescuers, the film relies on his comedy to provide hope to a somber story. Bernard is introduced as a chump from the get-go, and Newhart embodies an endearing cast-away, as a dejected member of society with his timid, soft voice. Though everyone laughs at Bernard when Miss Bianca picks him to go with her on the perilous journey, Bernard becomes the very hero that Disney is known for. Newhart's comedic soul is kept alive by his flexible voice work, and incorporated into the characterization of Bernard. He bumbles, mumbles, and falls all over the place as he tries to help, including getting stuck in the rescue bottle itself as he fishes Penny's note out, but that is his charm.

Newhart’s treatment of Bernard makes him a lovable chump, and keeps alive the core of his bits by being a charming, everyday guy who finds greatness in mediocrity. He always treats Miss Bianca as his equal, a departure from old Disney classics where men would rescue damsels. Newhart also finds funny lines within the script to add some gags throughout, like choking up his voice every time he discovers another ladder has 13 steps, or when he has to fly. Newhart had a fear of flying, and it was incorporated that into the film to elevate the film's comedy, as Bernard has to ride an albatross to the rescue. In both The Rescuers and its sequel, Bernard repeatedly yells, "We should have taken the train!" He gulps, quivers, and quakes in his unsure voice, but always takes a deep breath, and faces his challenges with courage. The fear in his voice is tangible, because it is real fear, and infused more of Newhart's soul into the lovable character of Bernard.

Bob Newart Battles a Vicious Geraldine Page as the Kidnapper Madame Medusa

With a name like Madame Medusa, the woman has got to be terrifying. And she was. Madame Medusa may be Disney's scariest villain, and most overlooked. Voiced by Geraldine Page, a Hollywood legend who was one of the biggest stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood, she made The Rescuers the thrilling, spooky film it remains. An Academy Award winner, she dredges up images of her contemporary villainess, Cruella De Vil, who animators originally considered resurrecting for the role. Instead, they created a 70s, washed-up beauty queen wearing halter top dresses, neon green eye shadow, and a wicked grimace who's hungry for diamonds. The film marked prolific Disney animator Milt Kahl's last film, and he used his wife as an inspiration for the character, as they were going through a divorce at the time. Riding her two pet alligators through the waters on the hunt for Penny, no villain had been as vicious since Cruella, and Kahl drew the eyelashes to match.

As the film has themes of child abuse and child labor, Page's growl as she goes from sweet to raging while demanding Penny to sink further into the cave is chilling, and plunges the movie into thriller territory. Newhart and Page together are a brilliant match. They are light and day with Newhart's quiet timber, and Page's raging vibrato. As Bernard and Miss Bianca begin to fall in love while Madame Medusa is nothing but hate and destruction, Newhart and Gabor drive home the age-old Disney message that love and compassion will always win over hatred and darkness.

Bob Newhart Returned to Voice Bernard in the Underrated Sequel, 'The Rescuers Down Under'

While The Rescuers was a moderate box office success, a very interesting thing happened during the 80s. People started buying it on VHS, bringing the beloved mouse heroes, Bernard and Miss Bianca, to millions of more households. Demands for more production of at-home VHS marked a change in Disney distribution, foreshadowing the power home entertainment would have in the following decades. As more discovered comedy legend Bob Newhart's role in a Disney children's film after purchasing the VHS, Disney decided to make the cult-classic sequel, The Rescuers Down Under.

Traveling to the other side of the world in Australia, Bernard and Bianca must rescue an adventurous kid named Cody when he is captured by a dangerous poacher (a scary George C. Scott), who wants to use him as bait to lure in a rare bird. This time around, Newhart carries more of a romantic swagger as he and Miss Bianca falls further in love, and is braver than ever before. The Rescuers Down Under again embraced a darker tone, with Newhart’s leading performance providing hope to a sad story, with the addition of fellow funny man, John Candy, as the clumsy, flying albatross, Wilbur. Newhart has always been praised for the ways he changed comedy, and how many lives he touched with his jokes, but his part as one of Disney’s bravest heroes should not be forgotten.

Bernard remains a great example of the ordinary rising to the extraordinary to face powerful evil, thanks to Newhart. He not only became a defining role in comedy for adults all across America with his stand-up and The Bob Newhart Show. Newhart also crossed over to future, younger generations by being an inspirational underdog who didn't understand the word failure.

The Rescuers is currently available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

