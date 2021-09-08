Actor Bob Odenkirk is back at work filming the final season of Better Call Saul, he tweeted on Tuesday. Odenkirk was out of action for several weeks after suffering a heart attack on set.

In a picture that he shared on Twitter, the actor was getting his makeup done on set. He wrote, “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

In July, it was reported that Odenkirk had collapsed on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul. The crew immediately rushed him to the hospital. A tremendous outpouring of love came in from all quarters, which Odenkirk’s representatives expressed their gratitude for in a statement on behalf of his family.

RELATED: 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Image Teases Return of "Three Cool, Terrifying Dudes"

Odenkirk proceeded to share health updates with fans. In July, he confirmed that he’d had a “small heart attack” and said that he would “take a beat to recover” and return to work shortly. He wrote that he was “overwhelmed” by the love he’d received from his well-wishers.

Image via AMC

In August, he wrote in a tweet that he’s “doing great” and thanked fans for their support. He joked, “I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” In another tweet posted a few days later, he wrote that he keeps "getting good energy, hugs, love, from everyone..." and that he had no choice but to accept "all this goodness at once."

Odenkirk, a veteran comic actor who co-created the HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David, is also known for his stints on Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show. His dramatic work includes Alexander Payne’s Nebraska and Steven Spielberg’s The Post. Earlier this year, Odenkirk forayed into Liam Neeson territory with Nobody, an action film about a middle-aged family man with a unique set of skills.

Odenkirk plays lawyer Jimmy McGill on Better Call Saul, a spinoff to Breaking Bad that charts McGill’s transformation into the slippery Saul Goodman, the same guy who'd go on to aid meth kingpin Walter White in the future. After five successful seasons that fans have compared favorably to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul will conclude its run with a sixth season, due out in early 2022. The final season will bump up the episode count to 13 from the usual 10.

Here’s Odenkirk’s tweet:

KEEP READING: Bob Odenkirk Teases Final Season of 'Better Call Saul': "It Explodes in a Million Directions"

Share Share Tweet Email

Andrew Garfield Denies He’s in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ "The Amazing Spider-Man" star tries to deny the rumors again that he's coming back as the web-slinger..

Read Next