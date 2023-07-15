Most know him as Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but Bob Odenkirk has quite a marvelous filmography under his belt. He has starred in incredible comedies as well as wildly action-packed drama and action-adventures, as well.

With such a vast cornucopia of entertaining performances, Rotten Tomatoes has arranged a list of Odenkirk’s best-rated movies and television shows over the years: his performances are always amazing!

10 'Long Shot' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

In something that doesn’t seem too far-fetched anymore, Odenkirk plays a former television star turned President of the United States in Long Shot. Alongside some acting greats such as Charlize Theron, Andy Serkis, and Seth Rogen, this film is never short on laughs.

RELATED: The Best Running Gags on 'Arrested Development'

The film follows Odenkirk wanting to retire as President and Theron’s character wanting to take a run at it, while Rogen is a deadbeat journalist who Theron hires as her speechwriter. The film is pretty farcical, and it's worth a watch simply for Odenkirk as the President.

9 'Nobody' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

In what can only be described as an amazing amalgamation of John Wick, Jason Bourne, and your suburban everyman — Nobody is one of the most entertaining and action-packed movies in years. It demonstrates the depth of Odenkirk’s amazing acting abilities.

Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, a former government assassin auditor, the last guy any organization wants to see at their door. While attempting to live an ordinary life, Mansell gets brought back into the world of violence and action — and not a single second goes by without being mesmerized by him!

8 'The Post' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

In this real-life story, Odenkirk plays the editor Ben Bagdikian. The film follows the story of The Washington Post as it attempted to publish the Pentagon Papers. The film stars an absolute dynamite cast with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep at the helm.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Better Call Saul' Episodes, According to IMDb

As Bagdikian, Odenkirk plays the part so well that you occasionally forget that he is just acting. He embodies the role and demonstrates the marvelous depth of his abilities. Odenkirk shows an immeasurably wonderful range of emotions, further cementing his talent.

7 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The Spectacular Now, which also stars Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley. Odenkirk comes upon the scene as Teller’s boss. In a very heartfelt moment, he tells Teller that if he can’t stay sober at work, he can’t keep him. It is both touching and heart-wrenching.

Odenkirk's character displays such a sense of supportive guidance and wisdom, he is exactly the type of boss that you would want to have. He helps shape Teller's character and demonstrates that love and grace can mean the world.

6 'Nebraska' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Nebraska is a great, underrated film. Shot entirely in black and white, this film follows Woody (Bruce Dern), and his sons David (Will Forte) and Ross (Odenkirk) as they try to explain a lottery scam while driving to Nebraska to claim the prize. While a slow burn, it has a great story with fantastic acting.

RELATED: 10 Cameos No One Saw Coming On 'How I Met Your Mother'

This film exemplifies what it means to truly stand with and support family. While the majority of the film takes place with Forte and Dern, Odenkirk is a delightful addition as he showcases some of the emotional acting that he is not necessarily known for, but that he has truly mastered.

5 'The Incredibles 2' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

While different from the rest of his roles, Odenkirk here plays Winston Deavor, a wealthy businessman who loves The Incredibles. He desperately wants the public to trust supers again, and so he devises a plan to run secret missions with the supers and televise them to show the world.

With the help of Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), Elastagirl (Holly Hunter), and Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Winston truly believes the world will love supers again. Odenkirk is an incredible voice actor, and his talents bring the character to life.

4 'Little Women' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Odenkirk’s highest-rated film, interestingly, is one that he hardly graces. He stars as the father of the titular women, and he is away at war for the majority of the film, leaving him only a little bit of screen time.

RELATED: Better Call Saul Recap: The Most Important Things That Happened In Each Season So Far

It was from the mouth of Odenkirk that we got the title drop for the movie, and the scene somewhat has a life of its own online. While maybe a little bit cheesy, it is a touching moment as he is able to embrace his daughters after being off fighting the war.

3 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

This was the world's introduction to the infamous Saul Goodman. He's a shifty lawyer who would do anything to keep himself out of trouble, all while doing all the dirty work he could get his hands on. With Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad was one of the greatest shows on television for a long time, and for very good reason: It was truly incredible.

Odenkirk's portrayal of Goodman as a dirty attorney with a sort of heart of gold was spell-binding. Watching him on a weekly basis as he brought Goodman to life was something of an immeasurable treat. The way that Odenkirk played the part is nothing short of absolutely miraculous.

2 'Undone' (2019-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

One of the most interesting entries in Odenkirk's filmography, Undone follows a young woman, Alma (Rosa Salazar) who nearly dies in a car accident and ends up with a particularly interesting relationship with time. She is able to manipulate this relationship to learn about her father's death, and investigate it to learn the truth.

RELATED: 'The Office': The 11 Best Guest Stars to Ever Visit Dunder Mifflin Scranton

Odenkirk stars as the dead father, Jacob. The show twists reality and brings new ideas to light which brings about reason to stop and consider the reality that we all live in. The show only lasted two seasons, but they are two seasons of intrigue and fun.

1 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

This is where we got the see Saul Goodman really come into his own. This is where Odenkirk was able to take the bit part that was created for Breaking Bad and develop him into a bigger and more complex and complete character. We got to see backstory and learn more about Goodman and why he is the way that he is.

Along with the help of Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, and Rhea Seehorn, this show is truly a masterpiece. From the very first episode to the final moments of the series, the show cemented itself as a worthy follow-up to Breaking Bad, and Odenkirk has cemented Saul as a pop culture icon.

KEEP READING: 7 Best Bob Odenkirk Performances to Watch Before 'Better Call Saul' Returns