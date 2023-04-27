Better Call Saul's grim final season was almost darker. Saul Goodman was originally scripted to kill off Carol Burnett's character - but star Bob Odenkirk couldn't bring himself to do it. As Entertainment Weekly reports, as part of Burnett's 90th birthday special that aired on NBC last night, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, Odenkirk revealed that he personally spared the iconic comedienne's character.

In "Waterworks", the show's penultimate episode, Burnett's character, Omaha retiree Marion, discovers that her friend Gene Takavic is actually fugitive lawyer Saul Goodman. Goodman attempts to intimidate Marion before she can call the police, but ultimately flees, leading to his arrest and trial in the series finale. However, as originally scripted by show creator Vince Gilligan, Goodman was to murder Marion. Said Odenkirk on the special, with Gilligan in attendance, "Carol, I was willing to risk my career and never working in this town again. Because I didn't want little children who watched our show — and I hope many of them did — to see me on the street and say, 'Mommy, that's the man who killed Carol Burnett.' That's all I wanted to say. That I'm your real friend and Vince is not."

A living legend of TV comedy, Burnett began her career on Broadway, and made a number of prominent guest appearances on TV in the '60s, including on The Lucy Show and The Twilight Zone. She truly made her mark with the groundbreaking variety comedy series The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978. The show was a smash success, won 25 Emmy Awards, and proved the then-controversial notion that a woman could lead a variety show. She has subsequently appeared on a variety of TV series, including Magnum, PI, Fame, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and an Emmy-winning turn on Mad About You. An ardent fan of Better Call Saul, she requested that Vince Gilligan cast her in it, and he obliged, giving her the pivotal role of the woman who ultimately brought Goodman to justice. She can next be seen in the Apple comedy miniseries Mrs. American Pie.

Image via AMC

RELATED: Bob Odenkirk Talks 'Lucky Hank' and Saying Goodbye to 'Better Call Saul'

The special also included musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, and Kristin Chenoweth. A number of Burnett's collaborators and admirers were in attendance as well, including Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Vicki Lawrence.

Check out Better Call Saul's final season on Netflix now, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.