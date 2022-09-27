Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is set to return to the big screen for a new film titled The Making Of Jesus Diabetes. The comedy will see Odenkirk reunite with his Better Call Saul co-stars Michael Naughton and Andrew Friedman, who both made brief supporting appearances on the show.

The trio will all co-write and co-star in the project, according to Deadline. The Making Of Jesus Diabetes is set to tell the story of two brothers who are reclusive and have lost their mother. The pair, who have no prior experience of what it takes to create a film, set out to make a film about diabetes set during Jesus' time in a bid to honor their late mother. Unbeknown to them, the entirety of their absurd journey is being documented by their neighbor.

The venture reportedly came about on the back of sketch characters Naughton and Friedman had created. According to the report, Odenkirk is set to take on the role of Leo, a "shifty man with a dark past." It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Heath Cullens is set to helm the project whilst Michael Day, Andrew DeCesare, Naomi Odenkirk, and Bryan DeGuire are all set to produce the film. “Jesus Diabetes is a refreshingly funny script from start to finish," Day said about the movie. "With this cast and this script, it’s a recipe for laugh-out-loud entertainment.” Filming is reported to commence in the first quarter of 2023. The Making Of Jesus Diabetes will mark Odenkirk's first time on the silver screen since his leading role in the 2021 action-thriller Nobody.

The film comes after a globally successful stint for Odenkirk as dodgy lawyer Saul Goodman on AMC hit show Better Call Saul, which is a spin-off to Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad. Odenkirk garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character and lead the show through a highly successful six-season run.

The Emmy-nominated actor has been busy since the show wrapped, with recent news of his next starring role in the AMC series Straight Man, based on the 1997 Richard Russo novel of the same title. The book tells the mid-life crisis tale of unlikely interim chairman of a college English department, William Henry Devereaux, as he navigates the stresses of such a senior position. The first season of the adaptation was given the green light for eight one-hour episodes.

The Making Of Jesus Diabetes does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.