Actor Bob Odenkirk has joined the cast of the second season of FX’s The Bear, Variety has reported. The details about his characters are kept tightly under wraps but the Better Call Saul alum will be part of the cast in a guest role. The latest iteration of the streamer’s hit dramedy is due in June.

The award-winning series follows Carmy, an award-winning chef from the world of fine dining who returns home to Chicago after the death of his older brother to run his family's Italian sandwich shop. We see him navigating the business as he deals with debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff. The series got an instant renewal after the first season premiered to fan favor and critical acclaim.

Upon its premiere, the series went on to become FX’s most-watched half-hour series gathering many accolades for its direction and performances. The series bagged a nomination for Best Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Further, Jeremy Allen White who plays Carmy, won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Furthermore, Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney, a sous chef under Carmy, bagged the nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice Awards, while the ensemble cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards.

After wrapping up the 13-year-long stint of playing criminal lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Odenkirk currently stars in AMC’s dark comedy Lucky Hank as a college English teacher coping with a midlife crisis. The actor bagged numerous Emmy nominations for Better Call Saul which will compete at the Emmys for the last time this year, for the second installment of its sixth and final season. While the actor has a number of titles under his belt his notable credits include Nobody, Undone and Nebraska, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, and Little Women.

The Team behind The Bear

The comedy-drama is created by Christopher Storer and casts White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, along with Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, José Cervantes as Angel, Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero, Corey Hendrix as Gary, Richard Esteras as Manny, Chris Witaske as Pete, and more.

The Bear Season 2 will drop sometime in June. You can check out the trailer below: