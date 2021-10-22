It's Bob Odenkirk's world and we're just living in it. He recently went through a health scare that left fans worried about the actor. Luckily, he's back at work and doing well and fans can celebrate by... seeing him in Halloween Kills? The next installment in the Michael Myers franchise brings back iconic characters played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards, but CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg was shocked to see Odenkirk's name in the credits, considering he was not previously a part of the franchise.

While Odenkirk was not originally in the Halloween franchise, there was a character named "Bob" that the creative team wanted to honor. When they couldn't find the man who originally brought the character to life, they decided to get another Bob into the mix.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, director David Gordon Green had this to say about Odenkirk's name in the credits: "In the original Carpenter film, the Bob character, I wanted to have acknowledgment of all the deaths from the previous film, but we couldn't track [the actor] down or get the rights. Somehow we couldn't clear an image of Bob for our television news broadcast. And so I was frustrated by that because I wanted to acknowledge Bob's death, but we couldn't get footage of Bob. So I Googled 'Bob 1970s High School,' and a photo of Bob Odenkirk popped up that looked just like Bob! So I thought, 'He's probably easier to find; let's go get him!'"

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Better Call Saul' Season 6: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

According to CinemaBlend, Bob Simms was the boyfriend of Lynda Van Der Klok (P.J. Soles), who met a rather grisly fate when he was trying to get a post-sex beer. The role was originated by John Michael Graham, whose only credited role was in Halloween. With Graham too difficult to find, the team behind Halloween Kills got Odenkirk to step into the role via his yearbook photo.

You can catch Odenkirk's cameo now in Halloween Kills, which is currently in theaters as well as available to stream on Peacock.

KEEP READING: Bob Odenkirk Reveals He's Back to Work on 'Better Call Saul' Following Heart Attack

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Sandman': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know About the Netflix Series The fan-favorite graphic novel series is finally coming to the screen.

Read Next