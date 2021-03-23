As a longtime fan of Bob Odenkirk, I’m happy to report his new action movie, Nobody, kicks all kinds of ass. Unlike some movies, where clever editing is often used to hide the fact that the main actor had to sit most of the action out, Odenkirk trained for two years to do all the fight scenes himself. So when you see him taking bad guys apart during a brutal and bloody bus fight, it really is Odenkirk doing the stunt work.

Shortly before he left for New Mexico to film the final season of Better Call Saul, I was able to talk to him about a wide variety of subjects. As you can see in the player above, Odenkirk talks about how he is writing his memoir and how he wishes he kept a journal, how Nobody came together, the way making the movie changed him, whether he’s been staying in shape just in case they get to do a sequel, and jokingly talks about when he decided to take over Liam Neeson’s action roles.

In addition, a little known fact about Odenkirk is that he created Chris Farley's SNL character Matt Foley, the unhinged motivational speaker. I asked him what it was like working with Farley and creating such a memorable character for the iconic comedian.

In the final part of the interview, Odenkirk teased the final season of Better Call Saul saying:

“I'm told that the wheels come off in Season 6 and it explodes in a million directions. That sounds to me like there's a fair amount of violence, but I don't know for a fact. We have a discussion where my point of view is that Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself. I wonder if it would be possible to write — because I like the guy — I wonder if it would be possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than he started in. I don't know if they're going to do that though."

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Nobody is about an overlooked dad and husband named Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) who has lived a quiet life for many years. After a break-in at his home, Hutch’s long-simmering rage awakens as he goes on the hunt for the people who threatened his family. Unfortunately, he also encounters a dangerous Russian adversary (Alexey Serebryakov), which leads to gunfire, violence, and mayhem. Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller, written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, and also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside, RZA, and Gage Munroe. The film was produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldeberg's review.

Check out what Bob Odenkirk had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Bob Odenkirk:

How he created the Matt Foley motivational speaker character for Chris Farley.

What was it like working with Farley?

How he’s writing his memoir.

Did he keep journals or is he trying to remember what he did for his memoir?

When did he decide he wanted to take over Liam Neeson’s action roles?

Talks about how Nobody came together.

Has he been staying in shape in case they get to do a sequel?

How he recommends staying in shape and being healthy.

Have they started filming the final season of Better Call Saul?

Will Bryan Cranston direct an episode?

Has he been told how Better Call Saul will end or does he find out script by script?

The ambitious storytelling on the series.

