Before his role for over a decade as the iconically crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul made him a household name, Bob Odenkirk had a prolific career in the entertainment industry both in front and behind the camera. In the early stages of his trade, Odenkirk served as a writer on Saturday Night Live before creating and starring in the HBO comedy series Show with Bob and David, which aired between 1995 and 1998. Odenkirk's most recent gig finds him in the leading role of Professor Hank Devereaux in the AMC dramedy series Lucky Hank. However, a dimension of Odenkirk's career that is often overlooked is his work as a filmmaker. In 2003, Odenkirk made his film directorial debut with the microbudget comedy Melvin Goes to Dinner. Adapted from a 2001 play called Phyro-Giants!, Melvin Goes to Dinner is a quaint and uproarious comedy centered around four thirty-somethings sharing a sincere evening and meaningful discussions over an unexpected dinner date. As equally entertaining as it is honest, Melvin Goes to Dinner is an impressive debut from Odenkirk as a filmmaker begging for a renewed appreciation twenty years after its initial release.

What Is 'Melvin Goes to Dinner' About?

Melvin Goes to Dinner stars Michael Blieden - who wrote Phyro-Giants! and the adaptation for the silver screen - as Melvin, a lonely med school dropout approaching middle age who is lost in the ennui of his meaningless job and a dead-end romance with a married woman. After accidentally calling the wrong person one afternoon, Melvin obliges to a dinner reservation with an old friend from his younger years, Joey (Matt Price). But, much to Melvin's dismay, he shows up at the repast and finds Joey with two unexpected guests, Alex (played by Stephanie Courtney, better known as Flo from Progressive) and her friend Sarah (Annabelle Gurwitch). As the red wine begins to flow, what starts as an awkward meal among strangers transforms into a fantastic evening of much-needed intellectual and emotional stimulation for Melvin, portraying the real-life connections that can be made over something as simple as a weeknight dinner date. Many brief yet hilarious cameo appearances are featured in Melvin Goes to Dinner, including Fred Armisen, Jack Black, Jenna Fischer, and even Odenkirk himself.

Bob Odenkirk's Craft Elevates the Film Beyond Its Tiny Budget

Although unpretentious in its intimate narrative, Melvin Goes to Dinner is restrained by its microbudget. However, this cannot be seen as a hindrance because Odenkirk's creative filmmaking sensibilities work overtime to elevate the movie beyond what audiences would expect from a run-of-the-mill comedy. Always a challenging achievement, Odenkirk successfully expands on the limiting structure of Melvin Goes to Dinner's stage play source material by adding flashbacks from the recollections of its main characters, creating more background context to understand their personalities and motivations further. This becomes especially important towards the end of the movie as the intertwinement of the characters is revealed. These flashbacks are often depicted through photographic retellings instead of filmed ones, which cuts shooting costs and creates an intriguing stylization of memory that leaves a lasting impression while still communicating the film's intricate narrative.

RELATED: Sure, Bob Odenkirk Is Great at Drama, But Check Out His Best Comedy Work

Melvin Goes to Dinner boasts a specific visual language referencing its small production budget while creating a unique style that services its characters and plotline. The use of modest handheld cameras and shaky framing throughout the movie mimics the look and feel of reality, servicing the natural arc of the story and grounding it in a world that audiences can relate to. Interestingly enough, the rapid-fire cutting and edits of the film benefit the comedic tones of the movie - adding playful accents to the progression of it in moments where the narrative could dangerously toe the line of mundanity around the dinner table where much of the film's action takes place.

Image Via Arrival Pictures

Bob Odenkirk Makdes 'Melvin Goes to Dinner' Emotionally Honest and Genuine

The most affecting aspects of Melvin Goes to Dinner are conveyed through Odenkirk's sense of mood and tone. The movie's story unfolds over the dinner table, successfully capturing the emotional sincerity and honesty of real-life social interactions. As the drinks keep coming, Melvin, Joey, Alex, and Sarah can speak openly about their viewpoints on everything under the sun, including ghosts, spirituality, death, and dating. This ensemble of actors clearly feels comfortable with the conversational DNA of the film's script, creating a true-to-life consistency throughout the dialogue-heavy nature of the movie. This authentic feeling within the movie's tone and performances allows a more profound connection from an audience perspective.

With discussions venturing from crass personal experiences to moments of powerful emotion, a frankness permeates the collective tone of Melvin Goes to Dinner to express Odenkirk's deep understanding of his direction in creating a wholly adult comedy with a significant level of genuineness not always explored within that genre. Odenkirk's objective treatment of the often contrasting viewpoints of his protagonists reflects a certain respectability and parity with which he considers his characters and their opinions, allowing the viewer to examine the film without the strong influence to pass judgment on ideas that they may disagree with. While moments of Melvin Goes to Dinner verge on misogynistic leanings from the film's male characters, they are quickly contested and disputed by the solid female perspectives taken on by the morality of Alex and Sarah.

Bob Odenkirk Fans Should Revisit 'Melvin Goes to Dinner'

Despite its standing as a witty comedy that admirably mirrors the realities of adulthood, Melvin Goes to Dinner made little impact upon its release. After making its world premiere at Slamdance Festival in 2003 and winning the Audience Award at SXSW in the same year, the film received a diminutive theatrical release in just a handful of US cities and was later released on DVD by Sundance. After Melvin Goes to Dinner, Odenkirk directed two other films in the comedy genre: Let's Go to Prison and The Brothers Solomon, both of which received dreadful reactions compared to his debut effort. Nevertheless, with Odenkirk's soaring fame in recent years, new audiences will hopefully discover the gemstone that is Melvin Goes to Dinner for themselves.