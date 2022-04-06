AMC Networks has announced that it was fast-tracking the development of a brand-new series called Straight Man starring Bob Odenkirk that is set to premiere in 2023. The upcoming series will be adapting the 1997 novel of the same name written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo.

Straight Man is told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely interim chairman of the English department of the extremely underfunded Railton College found in the rust belt of Pennsylvania. The series will air on both AMC and AMC+. The series was made by AMC along with partners Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV and Gran Via. "Bob Odenkirk is just as good as it gets. We feel so fortunate to be developing a new show that would keep him at AMC after Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, two iconic series that have been beloved by millions of fans and helped define AMC and its reputation for unforgettable characters and high-quality storytelling for adults,” said Dan McDermott, President of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We’re also thrilled to be working again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via to explore this compelling material.”

This series will mark Odenkirk's third series with AMC, debuting on the network in the second season of Breaking Bad as the charismatic if slippery lawyer Saul Goodman all the way back in 2009. Even in a series so critically acclaimed with so many memorable characters and award-winning performances, Goodman became a highlight of the show, in no small part thanks to Odenkirk's fantastic portrayal of the character. In 2015, he became the star of a prequel series Better Call Saul, focusing on the origins of the fan-favorite character. Better Call Saul is currently airing the first part of its sixth and final season on AMC. Odenkirk also provided a statement on the newly announced project, saying:

I loved Paul and Aaron’s take on Richard’s excellent, entertaining novel. Once again a project with AMC with a focus on character depth and sensitivity. This milieu (academia) seems very pertinent to the conversations we’re all having. I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel and I look forward to playing this role - something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart.

Outside of Odenkirk, there is no additional cast currently announced for Straight Man. Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein will serve as the showrunners on the project. Zelman and Lieberstein are also on board to act as directors along with Odenkirk and Peter Farrelly. The novel's original author Richard Russo will be an executive producer on the series adaptation of his novel alongside Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero.

Straight Man is currently in production and is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2023.

