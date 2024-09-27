Bob Odenkirk may be more than 60 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from making action movies that are smash hits among both critics and audiences. Nobody, the 2021 film which Odenkirk stars in alongside Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd, was such a success that it immediately received a sequel which just got a major update. On his personal Instagram, Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto announced that the Odenkirk-led sequel has wrapped filming. The film is expected in theaters on August 15, 2025, giving the post-production team close to a year to touch up the visual effects and make sure everything is up to snuff. The first Nobody currently sits at an 83% score from critics and a 94% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's fair to say that expectations for the follow-up are high.

Derek Kolstad wrote the script for Nobody, and Ilya Naishuller directed, but Nobody 2 has assembled a largely new ensemble behind the camera to bring the film to life. Kolstad will return to write the script for Nobody 2, but this time he will be joined by Umair Aleem, Aaron Rabin, and Odenkirk himself, who has a writing credit on the film. Timo Tjahjanto will direct the film, and he is best known for his work on the V/H/S franchise, and he recently directed The Big 4, the action comedy which is currently streaming on Netflix. Nobody 2 has also expanded its ensemble by adding Sharon Stone to the cast as the lead villain, and, more recently, John Ortiz also joined the cast. The other notable addition to Nobody 2 is Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, who joined the cast at the beginning of August.

What Else Has ‘Nobody’ Star Bob Odenkirk Been In?

Odenkirk was most recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in a guest role in The Bear, the hit Hulu cooking drama which has won more than 20 Emmys through two seasons. Odenkirk is also known for his role as Saul Goodman, first alongside Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad, and later in his own spin-off series, Better Call Saul, which ran for six seasons. He is also known for his role as Ross Grant in Nebraska, the dark dramedy which also stars Will Forte.

Nobody 2 has officially wrapped filming and is expected to hit theaters on August 15, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Nobody, now streaming on Peacock.

