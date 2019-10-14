Exclusive: Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nielsen Join Bob Odenkirk in Action-Thriller ‘Nobody’

0

Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd and Wonder Woman star Connie Nielsen are set to play Bob Odenkirk‘s father and wife, respectively, in Universal’s action-thriller Nobody, Collider has exclusively learned..

Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) is directing the movie, which is a major change-of-pace for Odenkirk, as it casts him as a violent vigilante. The Better Call Saul star will play Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, overlooked husband, and nothing neighbor — in effect, a “nobody.” When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch’s long-simmering rage is ignited, propelling him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad wrote the script, and Wick director David Leitch will produce alongside Kelly McCormick via their 87North banner, as well as Marc Provissiero via his company Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Odenkirk will also serve as a producer, while Braden Aftergood will produce through Eighty Two Films. Universal executive Jay Polidoro will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Universal will release Nobody on Aug. 14, 2020, and I honestly think this movie is going to surprise some folks. Naishuller accomplished a lot with a little on Hardcore Henry and his kinetic visual style should serve this particular project quite well.

Lloyd got his start on the big screen in the Best Picture-winning classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest before being cast as the iconic time traveler Doc Brown in the Back to the Future franchise. He also played Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Uncle Fester in the Addams Family movies. Lloyd’s more recent feature credits include the Going in Style remake and the Sin City sequel. He’s represented by Gersh and Andy Freedman Personal Management.

Nielsen also has a Best Picture winner on her resume in Gladiator, though these days, she’s best known for playing Wonder Woman’s mother, Hippolyta, in the DCEU. She’ll return as the character in Wonder Woman 1984, and recently worked with director Patty Jenkins on the TNT series I Am the Night. Nielsen will also soon be seen in the indie movie Inheritance alongside Lily Collins, Chace Crawford and Simon Pegg. She’s repped by UTA, The Artists Partnership, Lasher Group and Lichter Grossman.