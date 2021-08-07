Bob Odenkirk gave everyone quite a scare recently when he was rushed to the hospital from the set of Better Call Saul. The actor suffered from a small heart attack while filming the hit show. Fans rushed to Twitter to check on the Little Women star to make sure that he was okay. He first gave us the update about his small heart attack, thanking everyone for their thoughts but he clearly has seen just how much we all were worried about him and his well-being when he tweeted out another update today. This time, with a Jimmy Stewart twist. After all, we did all just tweet at Odenkirk that the world is a better place with him in it so he's not wrong in making this joke.

Odenkirk tweeted out an update, writing: "I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!" Which is referencing It's A Wonderful Life which starred Stewart and showed his character George Bailey what life would have been like if he had died when he was younger. Surprise, the world would have been horrible.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Bob Odenkirk Gives Health Update: “I’m Going to Be OK”

But Odenkirk is also referring to the nearly constant stream of tweets saying that Odenkirk is a bright light in this world, which he is. Tweeting when he was back online: "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

Whenever a celebrity is sick, many rush to wish them well but seeing what happened with Odenkirk and everyone fretting about it until we got an update is just a testament to Odenkirk's power as a performer and person. We all were anxious to see how he was doing and Odenkirk clearly appreciated the love.

It's wonderful to know that Odenkirk is doing great and that he's still updating us all on his journey. Clearly, we all needed Odenkirk to be okay because we don't want another George Bailey situation on our hands.

KEEP READING: Bob Odenkirk Is “Going to Be Okay” According to Son, Nate

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Suicide Squad’: How James Gunn Changed [Spoiler]’s Fate In a superhero movie that had actual life-and-death stakes for its main characters, one Task Force X member earned a reprieve.

Read Next