The Big Picture Bob Odenkirk wrote and starred in the short film "Wish Me Luck" after training for his role in "Nobody," wanting to put his training to the test on an actual film set.

The short film was shot in Berlin and features a team of experienced professionals who specialize in realistic combat for action films.

Odenkirk found the experience of shooting an action scene to be similar to working in a comedy writers' room, with a collaborative effort to solve problems and come up with creative ideas on set.

Emmy Award-winner Bob Odenkirk admits he's a comedy guy. His career is steeped in it, long before he became a breakout star in Breaking Bad and went on to star in his own spin-off, Better Call Saul. Despite this, 2021 saw the actor and producer at the top of the call sheet for Ilya Naishuller's action-packed drama, Nobody, written by none other than the screenwriter behind the John Wick franchise, Derek Kolstad. But Odenkirk wasn't about to rely on close-ups and quick-cut edits — he put in the work for over two years ahead of shooting with the phenomenal stuntmen of David Leitch 87eleven, and that work inspired him to pen his own short, Wish Me Luck.

Collider was proud to present the first trailer for Odenkirk's short film, and we're even more thrilled to finally be able to share it with you now. Wish Me Luck is a heart-pounding eight minutes of pure combat, starring the professionals who trained Odenkirk on his journey to performing his own stunts and serving his own punches, as we saw in Nobody. So why did Odenkirk and the crew travel to Berlin after training rigorously to film this short, ahead of Nobody? "I wanted to make something after all this training, and put my training under the pressure of an actual film set," he tells Collider's Steve Weintraub. This collaboration just happened to get his creative juices flowing as well as his adrenaline.

Directed by Can Aydin, Wish Me Luck also features Daniel Bernhardt, Cha-Lee Yoon, and Phong Giang, a group of men who dedicate themselves to the art of bringing realistic, stylized combat to screen opposite action stars like Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, and more. The five of them spoke with Collider for an exclusive interview to discuss the motivation behind Wish Me Luck, the extensive preparation, Odenkirk's progress while training with stunt professionals, and how the short takes the pulse-racing action of Nobody and gives it a "cheeky" spin. Read on for what Odenkirk has to say about a Nobody sequel, his plans for Wish Me Luck going forward and the script he's working on, and what it takes to train with the likes of Bernhardt and the 87eleven crew.

Meet the Team Behind 'Wish Me Luck'

COLLIDER: Gentlemen, I am super happy to talk to you guys today, but before we get started, can everyone sort of say on camera what you did on the short film?

BOB ODENKIRK: I wrote the film, Wish Me Luck, and I acted as the lead character.

CAN AYDIN: I directed the short film and I helped produce, and also trained Bob.

DANIEL BERNHARDT: I'm the action director on it. I was an actor on it with Bob. I had the pleasure of working with Bob on it. I also trained Bob for a long time for this and also helped produce it.

CHA-LEE YOON: I'm a stuntman and I helped the movie to become a better fight.

BERNHARDT: Fight coordinator.

YOON: I was fight coordinator with Phong, as well.

PHONG GIANG: Yeah, like he said, I was one of the fight coordinators, and we were also acting in that and fighting Bob.

Why Bob Odenkirk Wrote and Starred in 'Wish Me Luck'

ODENKIRK: I mean, I have to say that Can Aydin did so much to make this movie, directing it and putting this production together. Can, I really want to give credit to so many people who helped us who I've not even met. How did you do this? Steven, you're running the interview, but if you don't mind me saying…

[Laughs] No, please. It’s okay.

ODENKIRK: I've got to say, we knew Nobody was gonna happen. I'd been training for a long, long time, probably a year and a half, but I was very aware that once you put cameras in front of me, once you asked me to redo this stunt fight again when there are changes made to the fight for various reasons, that's an experience I hadn't had. I wanted to have that experience with lights and a crew and a time limit and challenges. I wanted to make something after all this training, and put my training under the pressure of an actual film set. Can and Daniel are very close, and we saw each other at 87eleven in LA, and Can said, “I will produce the movie if you write it. I'll direct it and I'll make it happen if we can do it in Berlin.” So then, Daniel and I planned out this fight, Can and everybody here helped with that, and we went to Berlin for about five or six days. We prepped a little bit for two or three days, and then we shot for three days. But Can, how did you put that production together and get all those people?

AYDIN: Those are people that I have been working for, I don’t know, like, six, seven years. That's a team that I have been working for for a long time. And yeah, when you guys approached me, and Daniel was saying like, “Hey, would you like to do it maybe over there in Germany?” I said, “Yeah, sure. Let's go for it. Let's do it.” So, I called my friends up. There's a guy called Ufuk Genc, and he's the owner of the post production company, Cine Chromatix, and he also produced Plan B with me and a few other short films, and he's also a line producer for various TV shows over there. I told him, “Let's put that together and let's bring the team back together, the team that we've been working for for a while,” and that's how we started actually. And he said, “When do you want to shoot?” And I said, “Actually, in two weeks,” [laughs] and he said, “Okay, great.” As always, “Let's go for it. Let's do it.” And yeah, that's how we started it.

BERNHARDT: If I may just add something to this, it was actually really funny, after Bob and I were training really hard for Nobody and then Bob came up with the idea to do the short, Can and I were really old friends and we worked together for a long, long, long time in the past, and we're old buddies, we've done a lot of movies together, and I went to Can, and I said, “Hey, Can, what do you think?” And he goes, “I can do it.” And first we wanted to do it here but here it just didn't make sense. It was too hard. And then Can put this whole thing together, which was amazing, so we're very, very grateful. Very grateful.

Just to be clear, so you just went to Berlin just to shoot the short?

ODENKIRK: Yeah.

Oh, wow.

ODENKIRK: It was months before we shot Nobody. Months before. But we knew it was a go-project, and I knew I was gonna have to step in front of the camera in a few months and actually do all that I’d trained for, but I knew, too, that I didn't want to step in front of the cameras for the first time on Nobody, which was a very important opportunity for me. I wanted to take a run at it. I didn't know it would turn out so well. I'm really proud of this little movie. I love this movie. I even think there's more going on here than you can see, as far as a story of a character and a vibe that's different from Nobody. I'm not sure how much the audience, or even you, Steven, would grasp the ways. You're a pro at this, but to me, it's a bigger thing in my mind than it might seem to actually watch. It's only eight minutes long, but there's a lot going on in there that is actually a little varied from Nobody. We do some fighting, Phong Giang helped me develop some moves and some choices that are more cheeky, they're more fun. I mean, Nobody was kind of a hard bludgeoning, you know? It was meant to not be cute, Nobody. It was meant to be heavy, and this movie, Wish Me Luck, I wanted the opportunity before I went to do Nobody to try some fighting that was a little more clever.

Just for the timeline, Bob, how long had you been training for Nobody before you shot this, and was it like you were done training for Nobody or you were gonna be training for Nobody until you started filming?

ODENKIRK: Yeah, I had a lot more training to do for Nobody, but I had been training for about a year-and-a-half, at least.

The thing about this short film is that, yeah, you've been doing all that training and it's one thing to train in the gym and try to learn the moves, it's another thing to be standing in front of cameras with actors having to make shots and also have this done in two, three days. So, what surprised you when you started getting in front of cameras in terms of doing an action scene and working with everyone?

ODENKIRK: The number one thing was how much it was like a comedy writers’ room. I spent so much of my career in comedy writing rooms at Saturday Night Live, Mr. Show, Tenacious D, all these other places, Birthday Boys, all these sketch shows. When you're in that room, you've got a bunch of people — mostly guys, I'm sorry to say — and they're confronting challenges, coming up with ideas, building on each other's ideas, fixing things that don't quite work, and that was the same kind of problem solving that I found in the course of shooting, not planning so much, but shooting an action sequence, is that no matter how much you've planned and prepped and choreographed, there are alterations that have to happen or that have an inspirational purpose, like somebody has an idea that's really fun. So, it really is a group effort once you get to set.

Now, Daniel and I planned this fight, and Can helped plan it as well, and then when we got there, we did more planning together. But still, once you get on the set, people like Cha and Phong, they're there to contribute ideas, too, and say, “Why don't you try this? I'll move here. Something doesn't quite work for the camera angle.” Somebody just has a better idea and it really is a group effort that ends up with a lot of laughter. I mean, there's a lot of laughing that goes on, and that's another way it reminded me of a comedy writers’ room. You make a change, you do the thing, Can says action, Can says cut, and everyone laughs because it worked. And so the biggest surprise was the way it was a group effort and a lively effort, something that comes to life as you do it.

'Wish Me Luck' Doesn't Pull Its Punches

Something I want to touch on is that in this short film, you're not cutting every millisecond. I have watched some action recently that has made me so frustrated because it's like three cuts every second, and it makes me bonkers. But the reason why Nobody works, why John Wick works, why this short film works, is you can see Bob doing stuff and you're not cutting every millisecond. Can you talk about pulling that off and the importance of not cutting every millisecond?

AYDIN: The foundation was there. The way Daniel and Bob trained gave us a very good foundation, to be honest. Bob allowed us, because he was able to pull off these long takes, to stay longer on him, which allowed us to also see the beauty in the fights. It was statically very beautiful for us, and giving us, also, the opportunity to stay, as I said, longer on long takes on Bob and see whatever he's doing and follow his movements. That gave us a lot of room for longer takes and seeing what we could do with the choreography itself. But again, great job to Daniel and the guys. I mean, they gave us the foundation to do that, and Bob willing to train more than one-and-a-half years gave us the opportunity to go, again, as I said, with longer takes.

ODENKIRK: The thing is Steven, when I entered into this, I mean, there's various reasons why I brought up the idea of an action movie to my manager, one being the kind of character I played in Better Call Saul, which played around the world for people — an earnest guy who is clever, a problem solver who is indefatigable, never quits. I thought he was an action character without the fighting. So, all I was adding to that was fighting. But I asked myself, “What can I really contribute?” I'm not the most statuesque human who ever lived. I'm no Schwarzenegger. But I thought, “Well, I'm maybe more of an actor than some people who venture into this area,” and so in order to bring the acting to the screen while doing the fighting, the camera needs to stay on me. I can maybe play a guy who, in the middle of the fight, is still in character and is still that specific person that was presented to the audience. That person in the middle of a fight, what is he feeling? In my case, I like playing a person who's maybe a little unsure of himself, or very unsure of himself, which I think adds to the stakes of the fight.

Daniel, I'm curious if someone has never done action before — let's use me as an example, I've never done action before — how long do you think it would take to train someone who's never done it to actually look good on screen? Is there a natural ability that people have to have to be able to do it or can anyone with enough training do action?

BERNHARDT: So, I had this beautiful challenge; I got approached by Dave [Leitch] and Kelly [McCormick]. They came up to me and said, “Hey, listen, we're gonna do Nobody. You're gonna be in it. Would you be interested in training Bob?” And I love Bob's work. I'm a huge fan of his work, and I said, “Absolutely.” So the funny thing is, I've trained a lot of actors in my time, and when I met Bob, Bob told me, “Daniel, I've never done this before. I hike and I ride the bike. That's all I do.” But Bob had a certain gift. I mean, he's an amazing actor, and I approached it from an acting point. So once we start training, we have a very specific way how we train actors. It's not what you think. We're not going and punching the punching bag and hitting mitts. It’s not like that. It's not like that. It's all about hip movement. But Bob actually had a very natural talent and was really, really willing to learn, and that's the most important thing. It's his energy, how he wanted to learn. And sometimes Bob and I trained twice a day.

We trained for a long time, then, like Bob said, we wanted to do the short, which was a lot of fun. And we all decided together, because of Bob's comedy background, we wanted to make it more fun. We wanted to do it in a Jackie Chan kind of way, and that's how we did the choreo with the boys, with Can, with Bob. We put in a lot of comedy. There were really funny things with the tie. That was amazing. A lot of laughs, like Bob was saying. We laughed so hard. But it was really Bob's effort. Bob's giving me a lot of credit for the training but it's not me, it's him.

ODENKIRK: Yeah, but your patience… Daniel, I was embarrassed to be at 87eleven for the first year that I was there. I mean, I would look around and see people like Phong Giang training, and Can was there training sometimes. Many people come through there, and they're pros, and here I am in a corner with Daniel and I really am not even, hey, I shouldn't be in that gym [laughs], but you know what it is, Steven? I knew I didn't have a lot of a gifted, natural ability that I could bring to this genre, which I respect. I respect all the people who've spent their whole lives making genre action films. They love these movies. You love these movies. You love sci-fi films. I don't go, “Well, let me do it. It'll be easy.” I recognize that there's years of effort and thought and choices that go into every one of these movies, and so it was very hard, Daniel. I mean, it was embarrassing to be in that room…

BERNHARDT: Can I add one thing, Bob? What you don’t know, while you were there, even after two, three weeks, people came up to me, all my friends, the ones you just mentioned, everybody came up to me saying, “Oh my god, look at Bob. Look how well he's doing.” And what's really important in our world, for Can, me, Phong, and Cha, what's really important sometimes it's not just about the move, it's about your acting. And the great thing about what Bob did, there's a secret, what you were saying earlier about the quick editing, when somebody is no good there's a lot of quick editing. The better somebody is, like Can was saying, the longer you hold the shot. So with Bob, what we did is in the beginning we said, “Hey, listen, if Bob is not that great in it, we'll go super tight, but the better you are, the wider we can go.” Now look what we did with Bob — medium shots, full length shots, sometimes a close-up of the reaction, and that's to you, Bob because you did so great.

ODENKIRK: Well, we put our time in. You know what it is, Steven? After about, literally, I think it was a year, maybe a little more, that was when Daniel said finally, “Slow down your moves a little bit.” But it took me a year-plus to get to the point where he was like, “Okay, now don't move quite as fast.” There's still a lot more than just speed at work here, but it was a great moment to feel that I had at least gotten to a place where I could actually consciously maybe slow down my moves a little so they show up well on camera. And of course, well, there's a lot more to it than that and I'm still training.

The Status of a 'Nobody' Sequel & Expanding 'Wish Me Luck'

Well, I'm gonna be honest, I really hope you're still training because I'd like to see a sequel to a certain Nobody.

ODENKIRK: [Laughs] Well, look, everyone's trying to make that happen, Steven. We really are. I wanna make a sequel to Wish Me Luck, I can tell you that right now.

The thing about the short is that it's eight minutes, but you are obviously setting up in the short — I don't want to say specifically so people can watch it, but there's stuff going on whether it be the ending, whether it be how the character got there. There's a million things, and it's just a question of what you guys wanna actually do, and who gives you the money to make it.

ODENKIRK: You know what? I'll tell you what, Steven, I love Jackie Chan and I love the early Jackie Chan films. So in this movie, in Wish Me Luck, you'll see some of my moves are more cute or clever, sillier, funnier. The moves are funny, the choices are fun, and there's no blood. And I think because I come from comedy, I think there's a version of an action movie that I could do that's more like Wish Me Luck that has a cheekiness to it and more of a cleverness within the fighting.

Sure. So what gets made first, Nobody 2 or the Wish Me Luck feature?

AYDIN: [Laughs] Good question.

BERNHARDT: Tricky question.

ODENKIRK: Probably Nobody 2 is my guess. But who knows?

I'm just gonna drill down. Bob, have you been writing a Wish Me Luck feature script?

ODENKIRK: I have. And I'm also thinking about a series, because I like some of the work that's been done on Jack Reacher and stuff like that. I think there's a lightness you can do in that world that is totally acceptable there. Daniel and I have worked together so much over the last three years, and I feel like there's a fun story in me and him as a two-hander type show. That's my dream. And he's certainly done his work. You've seen him. You know, Steven, how much Daniel's done. And that goes for Cha and Phong, and Can, too. But Daniel's been in every goddamn thing, and he's developed as an actor and he's a very fun, likable guy. I think there's a story in here where we both get to do the story, play it out, a relationship that could be really fun on camera. So, I'm thinking about, I don't know, maybe a feature, maybe a series.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens after the short comes out, and what people think and say, et cetera, et cetera.

87eleven Can Turn You Into John Wick, Too

But Daniel, you actually never answered my question. If someone wanted to train to be in action, how long would it take to turn me into being able to do action in a movie or a TV show? And like I said, do people have to have some sort of natural ability, or can you make anyone look good with enough time?

BERNHARDT: So here's the thing, that'd be actually a really fun thing to do, and maybe we should do that one day with you.

Oh, no.

BERNHARDT: Oh, come on, that’d be so fun. You have the whole team. We'll do a whole scene, you and Bob together. How fun would that be?

If you want the cameras to be damaged and people to be hurt, I am your guy.

BERNHARDT: Nah, you’re gonna be great. So, like I said earlier, it's really depending on your natural talent. We could make you, the whole team, in one session, we could shoot a little fight scene and make you look good. I swear to god. We could test that. It's depending on your talent. And you know why I know that? When we did promotion for Nobody, we invited all the reporters, and they came into 87eleven. We trained them for two hours, and at the end they did a fight scene and look how well they did. It's all depending on you. We have an amazing team here. Depending on how you are, we go a little tighter, we go a little wider, we go a little bit to the side. This is our job. You have the best people in the world here to make you look good. We could make you look good in one session, my friend.

I did a thing for Jurassic World in Malta where we did an action thing, and they did a lot of close-ups. I'll just say it like that.

BERNHARDT: I tell you, with us, I tell you right now we'll be here. [Gestures a wide shot]

ODENKIRK: And that's the other thing, Steven, is these guys make me look good. You know what I mean? Like Cha and Phong and Daniel, the way they take the hits, the way they move, they make me look good, and they protect me. Their first job is to protect the lead and make sure when you make a mistake, me, that they're there to see it and catch it before anybody gets hurt. And so it's just an amazing group of people. I love these guys so much and all the people who work in this community. So one of the fun things about talking to you and sharing this on Collider was to share this group of people and the vibe of working with these great people.

This is not going to spoil anything, but during the credits, you have the blooper reel, and you get to see Bob saying “fuck me” a lot because of making a mistake. How much did you debate putting the blooper reel in this? Because Bob, this was your first time doing stuff on camera like this, so talk a little bit about doing it on camera.

ODENKIRK: Look, we never thought this would be released. I mean, we did this for ourselves. I mean, Can wanted to direct something, everybody who contributed in it… Can, I don't know who made the music. I don't know who did that title sequence that's so fucking great. Everyone contributed. Look, I just wanted the pressure of the crew, the time limitations to deliver it, and to see it on camera and to do this once before I got on my first feature. That's all I was asking for. I didn't care if it cut together perfectly. Can went and made this beautiful, fun thing that I am extremely proud of and think is totally top-notch, but I did not expect that.

So do you want to talk about the blooper reel?

ODENKIRK: Oh, the blooper reel. I mean, I still treated it like I treated Better Call Saul. If they just included every time I said “fuck me” the blooper reel would be hours long. [Laughs] But usually in Better Call Saul it was because I screwed up a line, not because I made a mistaken move, which can be dangerous on a stunt set. So, it's even worse than screwing up your lines. I mean, I had pressure. I wanted it to be great, but I didn't expect it to be this great. And I'm glad the blooper reel’s there because it's all in fun. I mean, really, there's a fun spirit to this. I'm glad we went as dark and hard as we did in Nobody, that's what that movie was meant to be from the beginning, but I would love a chance to do fighting action like we did in Wish Me Luck with more of a fun spirit to it, a lighter spirit.

Like I said, I'm very curious what's going to happen after the short because you have the proof of concept now that you can now show people. It's different when you talk about it and you walk into a meeting and say, “This is what I'm thinking.” Now you can just be like, “Watch this eight minutes and let's talk.”

ODENKIRK: Sure. Well, maybe it'll help us. But I'm glad to share this with people. There are so many people who are waiting for a Nobody sequel, and I know I wanna do more in the action space so I'm just thrilled to share this with everybody. Also, it's a good vibe, this piece.

87eleven Crew Choose Their Top Action Scenes

All five of you have done action now, and I'm just curious, if someone has never seen an action scene that you have been a part of, what is the first one you'd like them watching and why?

ODENKIRK: Don't pick the bus scene in Nobody, because that's mine. Oh, I know what you’re gonna pick!

BERNHARDT: What?

ODENKIRK: Atomic Blonde.

BERNHARDT: I was between Atomic Blonde and John Wick. Can I pick two? [Laughs]

Sure, if you really want to, you can do two.

BERNHARDT: I'll pick two. Atomic Blonde — the staircase fight is insane. I end up in the room downstairs which is an insane fight scene. And then John Wick, of course. My favorite, Keanu Reeves, fighting him in the club. That was amazing.

ODENKIRK: And which one? Which John Wick?

BERNHARDT: John Wick 1. The first one.

AYDIN: There are a lot of Hollywood movies that I worked on, but there is one very close to my heart, which is called Plan B, which we did in Germany, which was released by 20th Century Fox. I would say the final fight of Plan B.

YOON: It's the same. It's Plan B. It's our feature film in Germany. It's our first film, and I was playing one of the main actors there, so I would say the fight in the strip club.

BERNHARDT: Yeah, that's a good one.

GIANG: For me, it's actually Plan B, too, but I don't wanna just to “promote” Plan B. In case I have to choose another one, it might be [Fast & Furious Presents] Hobbs & Shaw when I was fighting against Jason [Statham].

BERNHARDT: Oh, that's cool.

GIANG: Yeah, that was a big scene.

ODENKIRK: Which scene is it?

GIANG: It’s the scene when The Rock and Jason were standing in front of two doors.

AYIDAN: The hallway fight. Funny enough, we were all on this movie together. [Laughs] Me and Daniel were fighting him in the kitchen in the house and then these guys were fighting him in the hallway. So yeah, that's how close we are.

ODENKIRK: I just wanna thank you, Steven, and I wanna thank Collider for presenting our little movie. We're so proud of it. We love it so much and we can't wait to share it with people.

Check out Wish Me Luck below, and stay tuned to Collider for more!