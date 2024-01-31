The Big Picture Bob Odenkirk made a short film called Wish Me Luck as a practice run for his role in Nobody and to showcase his newly acquired fighting skills.

Odenkirk trained for 18 months before shooting the short film and wanted to have some on-camera experience before filming Nobody.

Wish Me Luck served as a dress rehearsal and Odenkirk is proud of the film, believing it has more depth than meets the eye.

Bob Odenkirk is best known as a silver-tongued snake oil salesman of a lawyer to most audiences, but 2021's Nobody reintroduced him to audiences in a new light as a badass. But before he starred in Ilya Naishuller’s movie, he had to undergo some rigorous training, and while getting up to speed, Odenkirk made a short film to demonstrate his abilities. Wünsch mir Glück (or Wish Me Luck) sees Odenkirk in a proto-Nobody role as an accountant running numbers for a shady organization in Germany when he's asked to leave rather rudely. The accountant decides to stop what looks like a very unpleasant few minutes for one potential victim—and puts his fighting skills to good use. Collider is thrilled to exclusively debut the entire short film for audiences to finally watch Odenkirk in action.

The short film, which was filmed in Berlin, Germany, was written by Odenkirk, directed by Can Aydin, and was put together thanks to the sterling stunt work of professionals Phong Giang and Cha-Lee Yoon. As we exclusively revealed a few days ago, Odenkirk underwent fighting training under the tutelage of Daniel Bernhardt, recognizable to audiences from his appearances in such titles as The Matrix Reloaded, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and John Wick, and it was he who was responsible for turning Odenkirk into a lean, mean fighting machine.

In Nobody, Odenkirk went on to play Hutch Mansell, a typical suburban dad and husband, who feels self-disgust following a home burglary that leaves his family distressed when he fails to act. Subjected to scorn from those around him, including neighbors and relatives, they question why Hutch didn't confront the burglars, and this criticism ignites a fury within him, leading to a surprising revelation of long-hidden skills in combat, as he discovers that his deeply buried past secrets have emerged. Hutch's newfound proficiency in fighting, however, comes at a great cost, as he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a powerful enemy.

Why Did Bob Odenkirk Make 'Wish Me Luck'?

Image via Universal

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub to promote the release of the film, Odenkirk revealed he'd been training for around 18 months prior to shooting Wish Me Luck, and that the reason for making the film was akin to an on-camera dress rehearsal for making Nobody.

"It was months before we shot Nobody. Months before. But we knew it was a go project, and I knew I was gonna have to step in front of the camera in a few months and actually do all that I’d trained for, but I knew, too, that I didn't want to step in front of the cameras for the first time on Nobody, which was a very important opportunity for me. I wanted to take a run at it. I didn't know it would turn out so well. I'm really proud of this little movie. I even think there's more going on here than you can see, as far as a story of a character and a vibe that's different from Nobody."

You can see the film first, via Collider Exclusives, in the player above and below you can watch our interview with Odenkirk and the 87eleven crew where they break down the making of the short film and share some great behind-the-scenes stories.