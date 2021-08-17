Netflix has released the first trailer and poster for its upcoming documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, which will examine the life of television host and painter Robert Norman Ross — or as we all know him, Bob Ross.

Directed and produced by Joshua Rofé, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed promises to unveil an untold version of the life of the artist and host of the Emmy Award-winning television show The Joy of Painting, which aired between 1983 and 1994. In the show, Ross was not only a gentle-mannered artist with a strong admiration for nature and wildlife, but he was also a figure whose reassuring words inspired viewers to embrace their creativity and express themselves. The amiable demeanor that was so uniquely his turned him into a cultural phenomenon that would become famous across the globe.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Criterion Adds Netflix Original, Documentary, and Foreign Classics in August Releases

But the Netflix documentary suggests there is more to Ross than meets the eye. The trailer itself does not disclose any footage that will be part of this mysterious documentary. There is only one black and white picture that depicts Bob Ross smiling and standing in front of his canvas, but he too fades away, leaving only his humble little studio behind.

For longtime fans of The Joy of Painting and those who have come to know the iconic figure of Ross and want to learn what secrets were hiding behind this artist’s affable smile, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed will be released on Netflix next week, August 25. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story of the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, Bob Ross encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes - just happy accidents - has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Huh, Turns Out 'How I Met Your Mother' Told Us the Mother's Name in Season 1 Alternate headline: In defense of rewatching older shows (even when there's so much new TV to watch).

Read Next