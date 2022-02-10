It has been confirmed by the late Bob Saget's family that the beloved comedian and actor died from head trauma. Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on January 9. At the time of his death, Saget was in the middle of a tour and had just successfully performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Palm Valley, Florida the night before. The popular actor even tweeted out saying how great his set went, how great his fans are, and how excited he felt about his tour.

Saget's family stated that it seems as though he must have hit his head at some point and figured it was nothing serious, and then passed away in his sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his children Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget, and Lara Melanie Saget, as well as his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. His family's official statement can be seen below:

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget was known as an award-nominated stand-up comedian but is probably most recognized for his character Danny Tanner on Full House. The sitcom ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1994 on ABC and was frequently in the Nielsen Top 30. He reprised his role in a recurring capacity in the Netflix revival series Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020. He also served as the host of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos for eight years and voiced older Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother.

The Full House cast, as well as creator Jeff Franklin, were among those in attendance at Saget's private ceremony in Los Angeles. Several big-name actors came to show their respects to the legendary actor, including Jeff Ross, John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, and Jonathan Silverman. Even though Bob Saget may no longer be with us, his legacy will forever live on in his family and his fans.

