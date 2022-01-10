According to a report by TMZ, beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget has passed away at the age of 65. Sources told the outlet that Saget passed on Sunday, January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The actor was reportedly found by hotel security in the afternoon, and pronounced dead on the scene. This was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff's Department, who responded to the call. The authorities did not find any evidence of drug use or foul play.

Despite many of his most recognizable roles being of the family-friendly variety, Saget made a name for himself as a decidedly un-PG stand-up comedian. At the time of his passing, he was on tour around the United States, with several engagements in Florida. His most recent show was at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville on Saturday, January 8.

Saget was perhaps best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, where he played the loving neat-freak single father to DJ, Stephanie and Michelle—played respectively by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who split the role of the youngest daughter. Saget starred in the ABC sitcom for the entirety of its eight-season run before eventually reprising the role of Danny Tanner in the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. He was joined by the majority of the original cast including Cameron Bure, Sweetin, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler. Though the Olsen twins did not return to the series, Dave Coulier and John Stamos reprised their roles as Uncle Joey and Uncle Jesse, the two men who helped Saget's Danny raise his girls.

To a certain generation, Saget was also known as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos, which he hosted from 1989 to 1997, largely during the run of Full House. He would later return to his television comedy roots with a pivotal—if off-camera—role in How I Met Your Mother as the voice of "Older Ted", a middle-aged version of Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby. "Older Ted" was the series narrator, and each episode began with him setting the stage for what was about to unfold, though he did also interject with his own commentary on occasion, delivered in his deadpan style. Most recently, Saget began hosting a podcast, Bob Saget's Here For You, and competed on the fourth season of The Masked Singer.

Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

