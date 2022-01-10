The evening of Sunday, January 9 brought with it the news that beloved comedian and actor Bob Saget had passed away at the age of 65. As Hollywood processed the shock, messages of grief and condolences began to pour in at once from his co-stars and peers, collectively sharing the sentiment that "America's Dad" would be very missed indeed.

Of all the roles Saget played over the years, the one he is perhaps most recognized for is that of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House. Many of his former co-stars took to Twitter and Instagram to mourn the sudden loss of the Tanner family patriarch.

John Stamos, who played Danny's brother-in-law Jesse said, "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Dave Coulier, whose character Joey rounded out the trio of men in the Tanner household said, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.", while also taking to Instagram to share a similar sentiment alongside a recent photo of himself and Saget.

The younger cast of Full House also expressed their heartbreak on social media. Candace Cameron Bure, who played eldest daughter DJ on both the original sitcom and sequel series Fuller House, spoke on Instagram about how much she loved her onscreen dad.

Though they have famously taken a step back from the public eye, actors and fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of youngest daughter Michelle issued a statement to Today saying,

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on both Full House and Fuller House shared a picture of herself and Saget on the Fuller House set, accompanied by a lengthy caption that concluded with, "Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth."

Apart from his Full House co-stars, many in the comedy world also reacted to the news with shock and sadness. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried tweeted a photo of the two of them with the message, "Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.”

Fellow actor and comedian Jim Carrey also mourned the loss of his peer with a heartfelt statement, saying "He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake."

Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby on CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother, shared in a Twitter thread that Saget made him feel supported during the early days of the series — where Saget voiced an older Ted in the frame narrative — when Radnor felt impostor syndrome creeping in.

Saget is survived by his wife and three daughters. Our condolences go out to his family for their loss.

