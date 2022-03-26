It is hard to believe that it has been over two months since the death of comedic legend Bob Saget. He touched the hearts of countless people over the years, including many in the entertainment industry. This past January, The Comedy Store in Hollywood held a tribute to the late comedian, and according to TMZ, that event will be released as a Netflix special in June.

Mike Binder, who is one of Saget's best friends, put together this event, and he made this announcement on the Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo podcast. The special will feature many A-list stars, including Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Stamos, John Mayer, and Jeff Ross. There was only a limited number of tickets sold for the event, so it's nice to see Netflix making the event available for the endless Saget fans around the world.

Binder also teased what to expect from the special with a clip he shared on the podcast. The hilarious clip features Rock and Carrey bouncing off one another. Carrey is singing a bluesy song and asks Rock to chime in. In classic Rock fashion, the comedian goes straight into dark humor. Rock humorously says, "I think it is sad that the motherfucker had to die to get Jim Carrey back on stage." Carrey laughs and says, "I only come out on sad occasions." This causes Rock to take it to the next level by responding, "If this is the only way we get to see you perform, I'm going to kill Eddie Murphy next week." This causes both the crowd and Carrey to lose themselves to laughter.

Binder also mentioned that it was particularly special to have Carrey be a part of the show because, while he regularly hangs out at The Comedy Store, he is mostly only ever there in a backstage capacity. That is another reason to watch this special, but it will be great to see all these legends celebrating Saget the best way they know how. Laughter is one of the best ways of healing — from the sound of it, that is what fans are going to get above all else from this special.

Saget had a fantastic career that spanned more than four decades. He has blessed us with classic shows like Full House and his own various comedy specials. Now, we will all be able to celebrate him in June when this Netflix tribute drops.

There is no exact release date yet, but the special will have a big Hollywood premiere at the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Festival in April.

