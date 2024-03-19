The Big Picture Tracie Laymon's directorial debut "Bob Trevino Likes It" touches on the power of chosen family and positive connections found on social media.

At this year’s South by Southwest, writer, producer, and director Tracie Laymon world premiered her first solo feature directorial debut with Bob Trevino Likes It to glowing reviews from both critics and audiences. Inspired by a friendship Laymon found with a stranger when looking for her father online, the film stars Euphoria’s breakout star Barbie Ferreira as the one looking for a connection, Emmy Award-winner John Leguizamo as the one she finds, and French Stewart as Ferreira’s emotional manipulative real father. The film is an acting showcase for all three of them, and will leave you wanting to punch Stewart for the way he treats his daughter.

After the world premiere, Laymon, Leguizamo, Ferreira, and French Stewart joined Collider’s Steve Weintraub in our media studio to talk about the making of the film. The cast had to tap into some intense emotions, and Leguizamo, who’s had roles in over 100 films and television series, says this is the first time he’s played this kind of character.

"I love independent films. It is my favorite genre of filmmaking because it's character driven. It's a storyteller's medium. Tracie's an auteur; she wrote it and directed it. It's always gonna have a handcrafted aspect to it so you can really be yourself. This is a chance for me to be myself because I'm usually sometimes evil, sometimes gangstery, or sometimes too clownish. Whatever it is that I'm becoming, it's not usually me. So this was a chance for me to be like, well that I think I am. I may not be that good of a dad, but I think I try anyway. I feel like my character is really trying to be a great dad. He's trying to make it up with Lily because he had a situation happen that was really traumatic for him and made him get locked in his emotions and not want to reach out and have friends. He became a shut-in basically with his wife. Tracie and I had to really craft it carefully to make sure that when he's befriending Lily, make sure that people understand that men can have platonic relationships. They can be father figures, and it doesn't have to be sexualized."

This project was a first for Ferreira, as well, in some ways. The actress broke into Hollywood after her memorable turn as Kat Hernandez in Euphoria, then went on to work with Jordan Peele on his 2022 horror, Nope. But this indie project, she tells us, is unlike any of her previous roles. Ferreira explained:

For me, I have my own daddy issues, and I think a lot of us here can relate. You know what I mean? In a weird way this project was actually so natural that I didn't even know I had that in me. Really. Sometimes I would go into set like, "Okay, like, four scenes today." We're indie, so we're cranking them out. I have all these different kind of emotions to go through. I swear every time I would even read the scene with them or alone, it just brought so much emotions to me. Even at the forefront, even like after, and even after like five takes. I've never experienced that. I mean, you know, I'm human. Sometimes I'm so frustrated myself in my trailer I'm like, "Why can't I get there?" But with this project specifically, for some reason it unlocked something in my brain that really helped me as an actor. Having a great cast, too, just helps because you get to feed off that energy. I was trying to be as present as possible, bring my own emotions, which I didn't even know I had really. A lot of them were resurfaced when me and Tracie were having conversations; and even during the scene, right? There's a scene where I didn't really expect to be that emotional, and it just overcame me. I was like, "Okay, I kinda got to get it together because this is not how it's supposed to go." But it ended up working. It was weird.

The group also talked about the way audiences have responded to the film, how mean Stewart is to Ferreira in the movie, how this is one of the rare times Facebook is used for good, how they prepared for their roles, the way the film changed in the editing room, and more. In addition, Ferreira talked about being part of the Faces of Death remake and House of Spoils. For more, hit play in the video above or read the conversation below.

COLLIDER: Hey everyone. This is Steve Weintraub, and you are here at the Collider studio at SXSW with the fine folks behind Bob Trevino Likes It. How are you guys doing?

CAST OF 'BOB TREVINO LIKES IT': Well! Great!

I would imagine your film has premiered?

TRACIE LAYMON: It premiered yesterday.

I would imagine you are having a great SXSW.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO & BARBIE FERREIRA: [Laughs] Oh yeah!

I'm sure audiences have responded to this movie because I had a strong emotional reaction to this. I hate starting with a generic thing like this, but most people watching this have not seen the movie. How have you been describing it to friends and family?

TRACIE LAYMON: It's inspired by a true story. It's about a time when my dad kind of disappeared, and he was mad at me, and I was trying to reach him. I put his name into Facebook trying to find him and accidentally friended another man with his name who ended up being more kind and more fatherly to me than my dad ever was. So it's a story about that, about chosen family and how people are out there that wanna love you.

I'm curious, this is a little bit of a jokey question. I have to go this direction first. How much have you [directs question toward French Stewart] physically prepared yourself for the amount of people that are gonna walk up to you randomly on the street after they see this movie and just punch you in the face?

CAST OF 'BOB TREVINO LIKES IT': [Laughs]

BARBIE FERREIRA: I love that!

TRACIE LAYMON: He plays the character inspired by my dad. [Tracie Laymon and cast of Bob Trevino Likes It laugh]

FRENCH STEWART: Yeah, it's already started. [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laugh] I think somebody said, "Well, I loved you, but I mean, I hate you, but good job." That's what I'm getting, it's a mixed thing a little bit. Other narcissists are probably like, "I don't see a problem with this guy. Seems perfectly legit to me." [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laughs]

No, because when I was watching it, it rarely happens where I want to reach in and destroy a character, but I really wanted to really punch you. [Tracie Laymon and cast of Bob Trevino Likes It laughs]

FRENCH STEWART: I really appreciate that.

Yes.

FRENCH STEWART: There's still time, there's still time.

Anyway, it's great writing and great work from, you know, when you guys [motions to Barbie Ferreira and French Stewart] are sharing scenes because it's such an emotional reaction.

FRENCH STEWART: It's the hardest thing to do is to look at Barbie, who I've just grown to absolutely adore and have to say things like that to her; and then see her face be so malleable. Then you're just like, "oh, God, I just, I think I'm gonna need another take," [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laughs] "I can't talk to her like this right now." [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laughs]

[Speaking to Barbie Ferreira] You are fantastic in the movie. You are very emotional in many scenes. As an actor, what is it like knowing that for a lot of this shoot? You really need to be vulnerable, and you need to be crying, and it's a lot. What is it like prepping for a role like this, knowing the emotional stuff you're gonna have to bring to the surface to deliver such a performance?

BARBIE FERREIRA: Absolutely. For me, I have my own daddy issues, and I think a lot of us here can relate. You know what I mean? In a weird way this project was actually so natural that I didn't even know I had that in me. Really. Sometimes I would go into set like, "Okay, like, four scenes today." We're indie, so we're cranking them out. I have all these different kind of emotions to go through. I swear every time I would even read the scene with them or alone, it just brought so much emotions to me. Even at the forefront, even like after, and even after like five takes. I've never experienced that. I mean, you know, I'm human. Sometimes I'm so frustrated myself in my trailer I'm like, "Why can't I get there?" But with this project specifically, for some reason it unlocked something in my brain that really helped me as an actor. Having a great cast, too, just helps because you get to feed off that energy. I was trying to be as present as possible, bring my own emotions, which I didn't even know I had really. A lot of them were resurfaced when me and Tracie were having conversations; and even during the scene, right? There's a scene where I didn't really expect to be that emotional, and it just overcame me. I was like, "Okay, I kinda got to get it together because this is not how it's supposed to go." But it ended up working. It was weird.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: What was that?

BARBIE FERREIRA: The puppy scene.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Really?

BARBIE FERREIRA: Yeah.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Oh my God, it's so powerful.

BARBIE FERREIRA: I didn't expect that at all.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: It's amazing.

BARBIE FERREIRA: It was such an amazing experience as an actor; and especially like I've only done a few things, and I'm always trying to unlock something. I was trying new things still to see what works, and with this, it just so naturally fell into place. Every single beat that I was emotional with, it wasn't I was thinking. It would just come over me, and I mean, I haven't experienced that so easily in any other project. I think because the subject matter is so close to home for me, for Tracie, for everyone in the crew, and everyone in the cast. We all have our reasons why we're there and our own kind of ideas and traumas and childhood. It just felt like everyone was in it, and every time you would read it, everyone was feeling those emotions through Tracy's writing. Good writing helps. [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, and French Stewart laughs] Bad writing does not help, but you gotta make it work.

FRENCH STEWART: What I just learned is, before this movie, Barbie didn't like puppies. [Barbie Ferreira laughs]

BARBIE FERREIRA: Shut up, I have a dog–

FRENCH STEWART: Crept up on her–

BARBIE FERREIRA: Do not listen to him. We're starting beef. We decided we're gonna start beef today.

BARBIE FERREIRA: I was like, "John, we should just not be in the same room together today. I think we should start something spicy, just for fun." [Tracie Laymon and cast of Bob Trevino Likes It laugh] That was French! [Tracie Laymon and cast of Bob Trevino Likes It laughs]

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: You asked for it.

What is it like for you [directs question toward John Leguizamo] because you've played all sorts of characters, but your character in this is quiet, reserved, but has something emotionally going on under the surface that he's been dealing with, with his wife. Just talk a little bit about your character and what, I guess what you drew you to this role.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Well, obviously I love independent films. It is my favorite genre of filmmaking because it's always...it's character driven. It's a storyteller's medium. Tracie's an auteur; she wrote it and directed it. It's always gonna have a handcrafted aspect to it so you can really be yourself. This is a chance for me to be myself because I'm usually sometimes evil, sometimes gangstery, or sometimes too clownish. Whatever it is that I'm becoming, it's not usually me. So this was a chance for me to be like, well that I think I am. I may not be that good of a dad, but I think I try anyway. I feel like my character is really trying to be a great dad. He's trying to make it up with Lily because he never had the child that his child– I don't know if I wanna give it away–but he had a situation happen that was really traumatic for him and made him get locked in his emotions and not want to reach out and have friends. He became a shut-in basically with his wife. Tracie and I had to really craft it carefully to make sure that when he's befriending Lily, make sure that people understand that men can have platonic relationships. They can be father figures, and it doesn't have to be sexualized.

That's the other thing is that oftentimes with movies, listen all of us we watch a lot of movies, and generally the relationship that would be depicted would be going in an evil direction, or there'd be something nefarious or something going on below the surface. But it's a genuine relationship where they each care about each other, which is, I made a statement. I don't know where I was going with that, but I want to ask–

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Men can do that.

100%

TRACIE LEYMON: Absolutely. Yeah, I mean we've all had experiences where we "Oh, I thought you were my friend. Oh, this is what you were was really about." And to not go there or to say, "Hey there's a beautiful young woman that... I'm not looking at her, I see her. I see her heart. I see you know her pain, and I want to be her friend." There's so much healing in that. I think we live in a society right now that's like looking at people and not seeing them, you know? I think that we can have a lot more friendships.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: You're a poet!

You finish the movie. You have you have a cut that you're happy with. Who gave you the best notes after seeing the movie that made you see the film in a new way that made you be like, "Oh wait I need to adjust something"?

TRACIE LAYMON: Well, I'm a big fan of test screenings. I mean, luckily, in indie it wasn't someone telling me I had to do it or I had to do it a certain way. We were creating the test screenings and bringing people we trust. I can't say exactly what it was, but there were a few notes that we got from the test screenings from people we trust. I made the changes and I was like, "Ah." There were a lot of notes that were like really different, you know, like, "Hey, that's not this movie." Also, by the way, oh, I can't say this because it spoils the plot. Sorry, I can't tell you. [laughs]

BARBIE FERREIRA: I know what you're going to say.

TRACIE LAYMON: Yeah, yeah…

BARBIE FERREIRA: And one day you will know. [Tracie Laymon and cast of Bob Trevino Likes It laughs]

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: But not right now.

BARBIE FERREIRA: But not right now.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Not right now is not the time.

TRACIE LAYMON: Watch the movie and then we'll talk.

When did you realize that it was working? Was the first time you showed it to like a really big group? Was it SXSW, or did you do any bigger screenings where you know this is all working?

TRACIE LAYMON: We did do a bigger test screening in downtown LA. Invited about 50 people, and that was the biggest group we'd had. Normally it'd been much smaller, and you could feel the hearts cracking open in the movie. I was like, "This is palpable." You can feel... there's 50 people in here, and the room just changed. When the movie ended, everybody was just quiet; and I was like, "Did they like it?" Then they all stood up. Everybody stood up in the room at a test screening, and it wasn't even the final cut. So yeah–

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Wow! I've never see that.

TRACIE LAYMON: Yeah, and I was like, "Okay, we're not there yet, because it wasn't final,

you know, and there are definitely still notes." But we are affecting people, and we are doing something very special, which I knew on set. When you put it together, you have to see it.

What is it like as a filmmaker, because I got emotional watching this, what is it like as a filmmaker being in a big sold-out theater and having an entire audience... you can feel that emotion, and you can tell that you've touched so many people. I can't imagine what it's like as an artist, and this goes for everyone.

FRENCH STEWART: It was just magical. I mean, it just I felt like everybody was with it from the beginning. You do a lot of movies, and every movie you do they'll tell you, "Well the dailies look great." [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laugh] But I've been in a lot of crappy movies [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, Barbie Ferreira laugh] Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, it's gonna put you over the edge my friend. But like–

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: You're in that?

FRENCH STEWART: [laughs] Yeah. No, that one's actually pretty good. Anyway, but I think that for this, I felt it early on. I mean, Tracie graciously gave us rehearsal. We had a full day practiced, and I sat down with Barbie, and the first time we read it, I thought, "Oh, this is going." Then Tracie whispered to Barbie, Tracie whispered to me, and then we did it again. It was like, "Oh, it's really going," and I just kept thinking, "Let's not mess with it." Then Tracie said, "Let's not mess with it." [Tracie Laymon, John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laugh] "Let's move on." So, you know, last night was just sort of this reaffirmation of what you were feeling, that your instincts are on for this one. You know, it was lovely.

When you see the shooting schedule, what is the day you have circled in terms of, "I can't wait to film something" or "I can't wait to film this"? What day did you have circled in terms of, "Oh, this is going to be a really tough day" or "How are we going to film this?"

BARBIE FERREIRA: I would say, for me, the rage room was definitely fun. I was like, "I need some anger. I have some anger, and I'd like to get it out." I thought that was really exciting to do. The tough days, I don't even know if there was any tough days. Maybe just because of the heat, because it's Kentucky, that probably was the only thing that made it kind of hard sometimes. [laughs] When we're shooting outside, and it's like the middle of the day and it's hot, I was like, "Okay, we're going to get through this, we're going to make it." I'm a sweater. I like to sweat. In the movie, I'm fairly sweaty, and it adds to the Kentucky summer. But the rage room was super fun, and then whenever it was super duper hot, I was like, "Okay, we're going to bring a bunch of fans." I had all these handheld fans, and I always had my fan on my face. It wasn't a circle of a day because you don't know, but when it's hot and humid, that might be a little bit tougher for me. [laughs]

We're on the exact same page about heat and humidity.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Yeah, I like it cold.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: It's interesting you said "circle" 'cause I do circle the days that I feel like gonna be a little more difficult for me. I had a couple circled because they had the dining room, dining…

TRACIE LAYMON: The monologue.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: The monologue about the kid. I had to like really prepare for that, and so I definitely circled it, going, "I need to hit these beats and be there, present." I had to like, you meditate and you prepare for it, absolutely.

TRACIE LAYMON: Every day, every day. I look at the schedule and I'm like, "Oh wow, how are we gonna do this?" Because it was packed. I mean, we're indie, and we had a lot of locations– people were like, "Can you cut down the locations?" I didn't do it. I mean, I did a little, but we had like 20 locations or something, which is crazy for a little movie.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: It was 18 days?

TRACIE LAYMON: Yeah, at the end of the day, we had 18 days. If I hadn't had this cast, there's no way I could have done it because they just nailed it, you know. We were all prepared. We had built the history. We had trust, you know, and so luckily we made it.

FRENCH STEWART: My days were shockingly similar. [Tracie Laymon and John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laugh] Wake up, have coffee, be mean to Barbie. [Tracie Laymon and John Leguizamo laugh] Take four days off. Come back, have coffee, be mean to Barbie [Tracie Laymon and John Leguizamo, and Barbie Ferreira laugh]

BARBIE FERREIRA: French would make me crack up sometimes. There's a lot of things that we cut, and he would improv some really amazing just like dad insults. [Tracie Laymon and John Leguizamo laugh] And I was trying so hard not to laugh. He's so funny, and also there was a scene, you know, I won't say too much of it. It was the restaurant scene, and every time it was just so different. I'm trying so hard not to be offended with my father saying that instead of dying laughing that French has made up the most funny thing I've ever heard in my life.

FRENCH STEWART: It was so funny because you just kept it together. At one point I said, "You look like an unmade bed."

BARBIE FERREIRA: I still say that. Literally, I told French, "I have adopted that into my vocabulary."

TRACIE LAYMON: It was really hard to cut all that out because there was so much gold.

For everyone who's coming in, we're doing a super cut of all the interviews that I'm doing. This is the curveball of the interview. If you could only watch one TV show for the rest of your life, what TV show would you pick and why?

BARBIE FERREIRA: I was gonna say Curb Your Enthusiasm because I could just watch it so often. When it's like a drama, I love it but I don't want to keep watching it. I figured it out. With Curb you can just keep watching it over and over again. Recently actually, this is actually really funny one, I've been watching That's So Raven a lot with my friends, and I've been really nostalgic stuff so I've been watching That's So Raven a lot with my friends. So yes, those two-- Curb Your Enthusiasm and That's So Raven.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Wow, off the top of my head, I think Breaking Bad. I just love the hell out of that. Vince Gillian and Bryan Cranston. They just... I don't know, that show was so unbelievably, wonderfully made.

TRACIE LAYMON: I have two, I'm sorry. Yeah, yeah. Pen15 I'm a big, big fan of Pen15. It's my childhood basically. The absurdity of awkwardness of coming of age, you know? And Better Things. Just because... yeah, and we met Pam Adlon. Yeah, we met Pam Adlon the other night.

FRENCH STEWART: If I'm being honest, it's gonna be Dateline.

BARBIE FERREIRA: I love it!

FRENCH STEWART: I wanna see Keith Morrison come in and say, "Two young lovers went on a cruise, only one returned."

BARBIE FERREIRA: I love true crime.

FRENCH STEWART: I could watch that. My wife got me hooked on crimes.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Same, I love crime.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: I love Forensic Files…

BARBIE FERREIRA: Also, I will mention The Comeback, I totally forgot. I watch that so often.

FRENCH STEWART: Oh yeah.

BARBIE FERREIRA: The Comeback is probably one of the best shows ever created, and the ten year gap, perfect.

TRACIE LAYMON: Oh, also Hacks.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Now there could be a thousand. I could keep going.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: These are one of a thousand things.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Curb, That's So Raven, and The Comeback!

I will say that everyone from Hacks was in here yesterday. I also love that show and cannot wait to see the new season. So I am not a huge fan of social media.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Go into detail!

But I will say this is one of the rare times where Facebook is used for good.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Oh right, right.

When you are using Facebook in a movie like this, do you need permission? How does that actually work?

TRACIE LAYMON: Well, we talked to some people beforehand, and I think two of the rules of fair use is that you're using it in its intended context and that you're not defaming, you know, whatever. We're not. We're actually like, this is a positive movie about Facebook, you know?

That's what I mean.

TRACIE LAYMON: Yeah, yeah, exactly. It's a rare positive movie about social media and the positive potential and power of these types of connections.

I really wish more social media was used like what's depicted in this movie. Did you end up with a lot of deleted scenes? Or is it, because you only had 18 days.

TRACIE LAYMON: Yeah, there were four scenes that didn't make the movie. Yeah, there were shorter scenes, and it was crazy because I was like, "Wow, as packed as we were, we could have used that time, you know?" [laughs] They were more transitionary scenes. I was like, "I can drop in later." I don't need that, you know, set up or, you know.

Before I run out of time, because I'm about to, I need to let you guys go to your next speed dating round. As we spoke off-camera, I am a fan of Brad Furman's work. [Directed at John Leguizamo] What can you tease about Tin Soldier, and what fans can expect from his work?

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Wow. I mean, I feel like Brad, since City of Lies is now going to a whole other level. I think this is his biggest budget, most ambitious movie. He's trying to combine psychological thriller with an action film. It's a really powerful film inspired by Tarkovsky, which I introduced Brad to. I feel proud to be Brad's mentor that way. You got Jamie Foxx, you got [Robert] De Niro, you got Scott Eastwood. It's a powerhouse cast. It's going to be wild.

[Directed at Barbie Ferreira] I have an individual question for you, if you don't mind.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Of course.

I am so curious about Faces of Death and House of Spoils.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Yes!

Both are horror.

BARBIE FERREIRA: Yes.

Do you get to scream in these movies? What can you tease about both roles?

BARBIE FERREIRA: I would say, so House of Spoils, we shot about almost two years ago. I actually haven't seen much of it, so I don't really know. That one, I think, is more of a psychological thriller and just was really fun to work with Ariana DeBose and Arian Moayed. I love them. They're so fun. We're in Hungary for like two months. It was super cool. Faces, we just finished our pickups. It's looking pretty fun. It's looking really good. It's spooky. It's scary. My family hates horror movies, but I will be forcing everyone to watch it, but it's very scary. It's such a fun watch and gruesome and scary and just so fun. To be a person, a scream queen kind of vibe. Yeah.

Well, the thing about it, I'm not sure if you're familiar with the original Faces of Death, but that was the legendary thing where you know, this is all real. So if you don't mind, what's this version? What is it about?

BARBIE FERREIRA: Obviously we're not… Faces of Death is like a gore tape, you know, in the Mondo films. Actually a lot of it was fake. It was during the time where everyone kind of wanted it to look like it was real, and then they're going to trials to prove its special effects and stuff. It was of that era. This movie is... Faces of Death exists in the universe, but we're not obviously recreating it frame to frame because that would just be like animal gore, which no one wants to see that. It's a contemporary take on it. I play a young woman who is a content moderator, and I start seeing some videos that are alarming. Then the story goes on and Faces of Death, I've seen it many times now in the movie and on YouTube, cause you can readily watch it on YouTube. Yeah, it's going to be really fun. I think it's an interesting way to go about it. It's not a remake per se, but it is a reimagining of it in the universe. It's super scary, and it's a cool, fresh take on horror movies right now. I love a fun movie, too. It's scary as hell, though.

I appreciate you letting me know, and I really wanna say this to all of you guys. You did really great work with this. I don't appreciate you making me cry at all, but it's a sign of how I and the audiences that are gonna see this care about these characters. So congrats. Congrats to all of you, and get ready for people to punch you [directed at French Stewart].

There's currently no official release date for Bob Trevino Likes It.