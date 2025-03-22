Summary Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo praised Tracie Laymon's Bob Trevino Likes It and their experiences working on it as both actors and executive producers on the film.

Bob Trevino Likes It portrays a unique online relationship authentically without delving into negative stereotypes, featuring powerhouse performances from Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo.

Ferreira discusses her hopes to make a period piece in the future, while Leguizamo teases what's in store for Ice Age 6 and Sid the Sloth.

By far one of the best movies to come from the recent Palm Springs International Film Festival was a lovely little movie called Bob Trevino Likes It. Writer and director Tracie Laymon has exploded onto the scene with an incredibly poignant and heartfelt feature debut that is as hilarious as it is tear-jerking. A big part of that success is a trio of spectacular performances, which includes Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, and French Stewart.

We had an opportunity to speak with the former two to discuss Bob Trevino Likes It ahead of the film's well-deserved theatrical run. Not only did the two acclaimed stars speak volumes to the immense filmmaking talent of Tracie Laymon, but they also shed light on what may be in store for their future careers after Bob Trevino.

Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo Fell In Love With Tracie's Screenplay for 'Bob Trevino Likes It'

Image via SXSW

COLLIDER: Not only do you both star in the movie, you were also executive producers on the film. I'd love to know more about how you first became involved with the project, and what resonated with you enough to the point where you thought, "Not only do I need to star in this, but I also need to be an active part in making it?"

BARBIE FERREIRA: Two years ago, I got the script and I had no context for it. There wasn't any dates, there was nothing. It was just like: are you interested in the script, period? When I read it, it was so magical and so special that I was like, okay, this we need to get done. Thankfully Tracie– the most incredible director, producer, writer ever– made It work. I always sing her praises because it's so rare to see someone like– I mean, she called people up and gathered the money because she was like, I need this to happen. And you don't really see that. You see people who just throw in $30 million movies and everything and she worked so hard to get to that point.

So when I started, like a seedling, it was tiny, nothing was in stone yet. Our conversation really moved me to the point where I was like, I want this to be my first project that I've ever produced, and it just felt right. It felt like this was the moment. Tracie and I had so many conversations, and it was so incredible. I learned so much too about how the sausage is made. What filmmaking actually is, which is a whole lot of problems that you need to solve. [Laughs]. Thankfully Tracie– as the director, as the leader of it– really made sure that the integrity of it was there and that we got the money without sacrificing any of the heart in it. It was really, really cool to watch.

You picked a good one for your first producing project. John, what about you? How did you first get involved with Bob Trevino?

JOHN LEGUIZAMO: Tracie is a force of nature. I got to meet her at Morandi in New York after I read the script. I loved the script, and I felt like a kindred spirit. She wrote this beautiful movie, directed it, produced it, took it to every festival in the world and it won 13 audience prizes, which is unheard of! It's a testament to her vision as a storyteller. I was so glad to be part of it.

That's great. That's wonderful. Again, the movie works on so many levels, partly the writing, but also both of you have such incredible chemistry in the film. It's a really great, poignant relationship. When I was talking with Tracie earlier, she mentioned that French Stewart– who is also incredible in the movie– did a lot of improv when he was doing his sequences. Was there improv involved with you two, as well, during your scenes?

FERREIRA: A little bit. The thing with French too, he was improving but it probably it didn't make the movie because it was just so mean. Even though it's so real and he's the sweetest man ever, but the things he would say would crack me up. He was like, “You look like you look like an unmade bed.” It was like during the first scene I literally had to look sad and as soon as they yelled cut, I was like, “Oh my– that's the funniest thing I've ever heard! ‘You look like an unmade bed.’” At the end, Tracie decided even though it was very real, I think people would be so alienated by that Bob, that it wouldn't make sense. But oh, my gosh, there's so much with French, he’s a genius. With John I think a lot of the basketball scene was improv.

LEGUIZAMO: Yeah, that's true. That's true.

FERREIRA: Because also I don’t know how to play basketball. I don't know, we were just going with the flow. You know what I mean? I think a lot of the sweet scenes of us connecting were a lot of improv. Tracie writing the scenes where we have long conversations and everything. We didn't improv too much on those.

LEGUIZAMO: No, no, we didn't.

FERREIRA: The fun stuff where we're connecting, and we're just naturally laughing and making jokes. That really came out of us having fun.

John, does that include the dad joke when he comes in to fix the plumbing?

LEGUIZAMO: That was Tracie. Tracie’s a funny lady, so it’s easy to bring these things to life. The big fight scenes or the yelling scene Barbie and I [have], that was all scripted, but when you have good actors like Barbie, it sounds like it’s made up and thought of in that moment.

The Team of 'Bob Trevino Likes It' Took Great Lengths To Adapt the Film's Premise in an Authentic Way

Image via SXSW

It's an amazingly well-written movie. That scene is great, too, because, what this movie does really, really well is show a really great relationship that was born entirely through the internet. In most cases, even Tracie mentioned earlier that's usually the premise for a horror movie. Where someone meets someone online and it goes horribly wrong. But this movie doesn't do that. It's a very sweet relationship, but it also does touch on the concerns of: Oh, is this kind of weird that I'm treating you like that? Or the concerns that maybe this is being done for ulterior motives? How were you able to find a good balance for the relationship between the two characters Lily and Bob to have it come off naturally and authentic and the way it does in the film very well?

LEGUIZAMO: We took great pains to make sure that it never got seedy or that it was wrongfully intended because Bob wasn't looking for that. He has that at home, you know I mean? He wasn't a guy who was trying to break. He was a guy who was looking for somebody to parent, somebody to nurture. There's a lot of guys out in the world who are doing good things. Not always grooming. There are a lot of guys who are doing good stuff that is not always a seedy situation.

FERREIRA: Absolutely. We talked about it a lot. We were like, we don't want this to ever come off as anything weird. And the real Bob wasn’t like that. Although Tracie and the real Bob didn't actually meet, it never like [shady] territory. The truth of that was always there. The truth of the story is that it wasn't that. I know that people, their minds go to that immediately, because it's way more interesting to talk about an internet story that's crazy and there's foul play involved. But this one is actually like a beautiful story about the connections you can make on social media that isn't negative. Which has to happen, right? I mean, there's millions of people on here. There's gotta be something good coming out of this.

Yeah, there’s gotta be a good one. A good, positive story like this is definitely one we need right now with all this stuff going on.

FERREIRA: Exactly. It's like a warm hug. It's like, Okay, we all are human at the end of the day. We all have trauma and fucked up pasts. We can really get together on a human level and really realize– this movie, to me, alienates no one at all. You can bring your grandma, you can bring a ten-year old– they will get it, which is what's so cool about it.

Barbie Wants To Make a Period Piece in the Near-Future