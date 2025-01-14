In an age where theoretically everything and everyone should be seamlessly connected, the age of the internet is still one that often feels very lonely. The term "screaming into the void" is often used to describe someone who has a lot to say but nobody to say it to, so these lingering thoughts are just documented and posted on the internet. It's a feeling that's amplified even more so by undiagnosed familial trauma, which is exactly what Bob Trevino Likes It thoroughly explores.

Somewhat based on a real-life story from writer and director Tracie Laymon (which is also her directorial feature debut, not including her contribution to the 2011 short anthology Girls! Girls! Girls!), Bob Trevino Likes It has so much to say about the modern state of friendship and family. With a hat trick of strong performances from Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, and French Stewart, this wonderfully personal story is filled to the brim with a seemingly endless reservoir of laughs and tears. It's an experience that won't just have you liking Bob Trevino Likes It, it will have you loving it.

'Bob Trevino Likes It' Boasts a Trio of Fantastic Performances

Bob Trevino Likes It is actually a tale of two Bob Trevinos, with one being a deplorable selfish deadbeat (Stewart), while the other is a humble construction contractor (Leguizamo). Lily Trevino (Ferreira) is the biological daughter of the former, and while she always strives to have a good relationship with him whilst armed with her plucky optimistic attitude, it still doesn't stop him from cutting Lily off from his life entirely. Feeling entirely alone and completely helpless, Lily tries to find her dad's social media account, but instead finds a completely different Bob Trevino online. What starts as a simple misunderstanding quickly evolves into an unexpected friendship, with Lily and the other Bob finally being able to cope with traumatic past events that they've largely chosen to ignore.

Despite the title, the main protagonist is Lily Trevino, played by Euphoria breakout Barbie Ferreira. Lily is the definition of an optimist to a fault. Though she may commonly put on a very happy face and act like she is perfectly happy at all times, the reality is she is incredibly dissatisfied with her current life. Compared to another movie that has a big focus on mental illness like A Real Pain, where Benji Kaplan (Kieran Culkin) is very outward and outgoing with his grief, Lily's trauma is much more internalized, which brings with it its own set of problems. It is nearly impossible not to feel empathy for Lily in every scene she's in, and that's in no small part thanks to Ferreira's nuanced portrayal of mental illness.

The well-written character of Barbie may very well be why Ferreira is also an executive producer on Bob Trevino Likes It, which is also the case for Leguizamo. Where Ferreira's Lily Trevino is a lost young woman looking for a father, Leguizamo's Bob Trevino is a grieving middle-aged man who didn't realize what he was missing in a daughter figure. Leguizamo's character was very clearly written with a lot of "dad" energy, and not just because of all the bad jokes. He's a role model who excels due to a strong sense to do right even for those he doesn't know. Leguizamo also delivers a rock-solid and more subtle dramatic performance, especially in the sequences where the tragedies of his past become front and center.

Though perhaps the third standout character in Bob Trevino Likes It is the most pleasant surprise of the film despite being the most unpleasant antagonist. French Stewart is absolutely sensational as a blood-related father who acts more like a wicked stepparent. It's not even a full dramatic turn, as Bob Trevino Likes It still makes excellent use of French Stewart's well-documented strengths as a comedic performer with some great one-liners and comedic timing. However, the more time we spend with this Bob Trevino, the more he goes from a quirky comic buffoon into an outright abusive monster. It is, without a doubt, the best performance of French Stewart's career, and it's not even close.

The Heartfelt Story of 'Bob Trevino Likes It' Is Where the Film Truly Shines

Whether it be Lily and Bob's frustrating disagreements or Lily and Bob's heartfelt conversations, the characters of Bob Trevino Likes It all have incredible chemistry with one another. The bulk of the movie largely sees Ferreira's Lily and Leguizamo's Bob making up for the time they each lost during their own respective lives. The pseudo-father-daughter story is more than engaging, with there being just a tinge of awkwardness between strangers being added to make the relationship feel all the more authentic. Sometimes the barrage of dad jokes and overt father-daughter moments can feel a bit too on-the-nose, but it's hard to imagine this wasn't a deliberate decision on behalf of Tracie Laymon.

There are plenty of great lighthearted moments spread throughout Bob Trevino Likes It, but its dramatic turns are where the film gets some gas in the tank. In between Stewart's constant roasts and demeaning jabs, there's a real sadness behind Ferreira's lighthearted giggles. Amidst Ferreira's attempts to break through to a total stranger, there's a part of Leguizamo's character history that longs for things to have gone differently. It's these psychological issues that have been left to fester under the surface that start to rise up and eventually die out once Lily Trevino starts to realize what would be best for her. All of these lead up to a dramatic conclusion that will leave just about every audience member misty-eyed.

As mentioned earlier, Bob Trevino Likes It is loosely based on a real-life experience by Tracie Laymon, and the film even has a message from Laymon to her real-life father that Stewart's character is based on. It's a message that, without getting too much into spoiler territory, showcases a remarkable level of strength and determination in the face of lifelong adversity. Despite being a relatively simple tale of misunderstanding, what Bob Trevino Likes It is really about is how a life of trauma can begin to heal with one contagious act of kindness, even if it comes from a complete and total stranger who may very well become a beloved member of one's found family. Bob Trevino Likes It is an excellent directorial debut and an immaculate start to a promising filmmaking career for Tracie Laymon.

Bob Trevino Likes It comes to theaters on March 21.

9 10 Bob Trevino Likes It There is so much to love about Tracie Laymon's 'Bob Trevino Likes It' that it's hard to think audiences won't love it. Pros A career-best performance from French Stewart.

Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo showcase excellent chemistry with each other.

Tracie Laymon provides an excellent, subtle, and personal commentary on mental health Cons Some of the father-daughter theming can feel a bit too on-the-nose.