This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A woman looking for her long-lost father finds a friend in the new trailer for Bob Trevino Likes It. Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo star in the tale of a woman searching for her estranged father, and finding something better. The dramedy will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Who Are the Stars of 'Bob Trevino Likes It'?

Ferreira broke out with her role as Kat Hernandez on HBO's controversial teen drama Euphoria; she will not return for the series' much-delayed third season. She will appear in Daniel Goldhaber's reimagining of the Faces of Death series of "video nasties," and in the music industry drama Mile End Kicks with Jay Baruchel. Comedian and actor Leguizamo broke out in the early 1990s with roles in Super Mario Bros, Carlito's Way, and Romeo + Juliet; he recently starred in The Menu, Violent Night, and The Power. He is also a prominent voice actor, lending his voice to the Ice Age series and Encanto.

Stewart is best known for his role as alien oddball Harry Solomon on 3rd Rock From the Sun and Chef Rudy on Mom; he recently guested on Will Trent. Jones is best known in Broadway circles for her role as Heidi Hansen in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen; the role won her an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony. She currently stars as Audrey McAllister on Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

Bob Trevino Likes It is the first feature from director Tracie Laymon. She also wrote the film's script, which is semi-autobiographical, as she related to Collider's Steve Weintraub in an interview: "It's about a time when my dad kind of disappeared, and he was mad at me, and I was trying to reach him. I put his name into Facebook trying to find him and accidentally friended another man with his name who ended up being more kind and more fatherly to me than my dad ever was. So it's a story about that, about chosen family and how people are out there that wanna love you."

Bob Trevino Likes It will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Bob Trevino Likes It above.