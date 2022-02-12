At the end of Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, many viewers were wondering about the blue cowboy with red eyes. Who is this guy, and why is he shooting our silver-haired hero, Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant)? The answer is that he's Cad Bane (Corey Burton), a feared bounty hunter with a long, documented history in Star Wars. But more than that, he also has a long history with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

We see the culmination of this relationship in the final act of Chapter 7, “In the Name of Honor,” when Fett is out-dueled by Bane but is able to regain the upper hand and – presumably – kill him. And while it's a perfect ending to their storyline, their short time on screen together in live-action didn't quite explain everything.

Bane was alive and active as a bounty hunter during the period of the Galactic Republic, the same as Boba's father, Jango Fett (Morrison). He is from Duro, a planet among the Core Worlds in the Star Wars galaxy, and his species is Durosian. The elder Fett was considered the best and most-feared of their shared profession, donning the same Mandalorian armor that his son would later become famous for. It was Jango's tremendous skill that caused the cloners on Kamino to make him a significant financial offer for the rights to his genetic material.

He agreed to their terms, but with one condition: An unaltered clone that he could raise as a son (Daniel Logan). Not a lot is known about Boba's upbringing prior to his first chronological live-action appearance in Attack of the Clones. What we do know, however, is that Jango began training his son to be a bounty hunter at an early age and even began to take him on missions. At this time, Boba was aware of Bane as another bounty hunter with who his father sometimes worked with.

Jango was involved with an assassination attempt on Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), and later he was tracked down on Kamino by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). He escaped with his son to Geonosis, where the Death Star would soon begin construction, but unwittingly led Kenobi and the Jedi directly to Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) and the Separatist leaders.

After Jango's death at the hands of Jedi Master Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) during the Battle of Geonosis, the younger Fett bounced around the galaxy. He was just a boy when he saw his father die, but he wasn't too young to hatch an assassination plot against Windu. He was unsuccessful and his effort landed him in prison.

Bane frequently did work for shady villains like the Hutts and Count Dooku in The Clone Wars. He even once was tasked with stealing Force-sensitive children for Darth Sidious. All that treachery eventually resulted in Bane being locked up, where he encountered a teenage Fett and used him in a plan to break out.

But Bane's scheme didn't work exactly as he intended, thanks to some interference from Kenobi and Windu. This created tension between him and Fett when he was inevitably sent back to prison. Fett roamed the galaxy after his release from jail, at one point stationing himself on Tatooine and pairing up with other bounty hunters such as Aurra Sing, Bossk, and Dengar.

Boba would later become somewhat of an apprentice to Bane, and there was an episode written for the seventh season of The Clone Wars featuring that arc. After Disney acquired Lucasfilm, however, the show was canceled and the episode was ultimately never produced. It would've culminated in a wild west showdown between the two, with Bane taking a non-fatal shot to the head and Fett earning the infamous dent in his helmet.

Of course, none of this can be accounted for in the official Star Wars canon, since the episode never aired. However, Bane resurfaced in animation once more in The Bad Batch and featured a shiny, new plate on his head. His story arc on that show involved some major ties to Fett, including an episode where he battled against a young Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in an attempt to collect a bounty on young girl named Omega (Michelle Ang) – another unaltered clone of Jango.

Bane said, “Consider this my final lesson,” to Boba during their showdown in The Book of Boba Fett, so we can safely assume that the long-lost episode of The Clone Wars is at least loosely considered canon. But after all that, there's a pretty big gap in Star Wars history in regard to Cad Bane. Currently, almost 30 years is unaccounted for between his appearances in Season 1 of The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett.

In their final interactions, Bane taunted Fett twice over the death of his Tusken family, revealing the truth about how the Pykes murdered them and framed the speed-biker gang. Although he is initially successful at getting into Boba's head, we still see glimmers of the growth shown by the title character in the first four episodes of the series. As he explained to Shand during one of their fireside chats in the desert, his time with the Tuskens hadn't made him soft, they'd made him stronger.

Boba Fett no longer needed to be the cold-blooded killer he once was. He no longer wanted to work for people like Darth Vader or Jabba the Hutt. He had matured in a way that Bane never wanted to, transforming beyond the need to be known as the baddest bounty hunter in the galaxy. And it's why he emerges victorious.

Fett got off a shot, but Bane was faster – just like he was against Vanth in Chapter 6. He had Boba dead to rights, helmet off, and a blaster pointed in his face. But it was Fett's gafi stick, the weapon he carved following his drug-induced trip in the desert, that turned the tables. The sharp end of that stick found its way straight into Bane's chest.

It's unclear whether Bane is truly dead or if they'll bring him back again in live-action in the future. Bane's death felt pretty permanent, though, and the unexplored 30-year gap leaves a lot to be written about his adventures in future projects. Regardless, The Book of Boba Fett brought the history between Bane and Fett to a satisfying conclusion.

