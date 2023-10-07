The Big Picture Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary and has released three new Star Wars Funko Pop! bobble heads as part of their Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection.

This year, Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and all of its properties are getting into the fun. In an exclusive partnership with Funko and Target, Disney is releasing three new Star Wars Funko Pop! bobble heads as part of their Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection. The new figures are perfect for the shelf of any Star Wars fan.

The three new figures are R2-D2, C-3PO, and Boba Fett, with the first two coming as a combo pack. While some fans may be skeptical of this new release, these are hardly the first Funko Pops! of these three, there is something that sets them apart: these characters are reimagined. All three are designed with a new unique style that gives them a bright pop art aesthetic.

The brand-new Retro Reimagined R2-D2 and C-3PO Funkos come as the characters always should, together. Only available as a two-pack, the two figures come in their reimagined colors that pop, and careful original trilogy details on their droid parts. The new Boba Fett figure comes alone, also in all of his original trilogy glory. It features the feared bounty hunter in mid-fight, with blaster drawn and jet pack firing. It is also cleverly designed where the base of the figure is designed to look like the smoke from his jet pack.

These Aren’t The Only Characters To Get The Disney100 Treatment!

With Disney celebrating its 100th anniversary, the company is making sure that all its fan-favorite properties are getting celebrated too. This means Star Wars fans are far from the only ones to be getting special treatment, both in partnership with Funko and beyond. Marvel, Pixar, Disney Animation, and more are getting in on the fun.

As far as Funko is concerned, the company has partnered with Disney to release uniquely designed figures of beloved characters. This includes special release of figures for Mickey Mouse, Wall-E, Spider-Man, and even another version of everyone’s favorite astromech, R2-D2.

Other festivities for Disney100 have included releasing films back into theaters. Films like Beauty and the Beast and The Incredibles have already gotten this treatment with a Lion King return to theaters just around the corner. Disney fans across the world also collectively almost died and went to heaven when it was announced that Disney was releasing a massive 100-film box set.

Grab these new R2-D2 and C-3PO and Boba Fett Funko Pops! exclusively with Target. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on future releases.