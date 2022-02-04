As huge fans of The Mandalorian, we are excited to premiere the new Sideshow Collectibles premium format figure of the beloved Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, inspired by his appearance in season two of The Mandalorian. The figure is designed in the image of Temuera Morrison, who plays the galactic mercenary in Disney+ live-action Star Wars productions.

The hyper-realistic figure features the bounty hunter with his iconic Beskar armor, including a jetpack and a missile strapped to his back. The figure also features the new gear the character received for his return in The Mandalorian, such as the back desert garment Boba now uses under his armor and the wood baton he carries around. The figure's first images also show Boba Fett with and without the helmet.

Boba Fett became a fan-favorite character after showing up as a hired hand for the Empire in The Empire Strikes Back. The quiet and gritty attitude of the character led fans to creature numerous legends around the bounty hunter, turning him into one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars universe. The character made a long-due comeback in the second season of The Mandalorian, played by Morrison, who showed up as Boba Fett’s father in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Currently, Boba Fett stars in his own solo series in Disney+. Consisting of seven episodes, The Book of Boba Fett is the first of multiple live-action Star Wars shows on the way due to the success of The Mandalorian. After The Book of Boba Fett, fans will have the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor, Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rosario Dawson starring in the Ahsoka series to look forward to. A third season of The Mandalorian was also confirmed by Disney, with no release window attached to it.

Besides giving the bounty hunter his well-deserved moment in the spotlight, The Book of Boba Fett has also been featuring other fan-favorite Star Wars characters who make their first live-action appearance. So far, the series gave an important role to the Wookiee gladiator Black Krrsantan, namedropped the Witches of Dathomir, and even introduced Boba Fett’s mercenary mentor. With only one episode left to air, fans are excited to see what Disney is holding in store for the big finale.

There’s no release date yet for Sideshow's premium format Boba Fett figure, but you can use this link to RSVP for more details as they are released. But once it’s available, it will surely look good on any Star Wars fan's shelf.

