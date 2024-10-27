It's March of 1968, and two children come across the body of a young man on a cot in an abandoned apartment building. No evidence of violence, no identification, just empty beer bottles amidst scattered religious pamphlets. He was an unknown, with no next of kin, and the cause of death was ascribed to the effects of longtime heroin abuse. His body was unceremoniously dumped in an unmarked pauper's grave on New York's Hart Island. If only they had known that the man was a one-time Oscar winner, and the voice behind one of Walt Disney's most beloved animated characters, they might have given him the dignity of a proper burial, with a gravestone that reads "Here Lies Bobby Driscoll, Famed Child Actor." How did the one-time child star end up as an unknown, utterly broken young man? It's a tragic tale from Hollywood's dark history.

Bobby Driscoll, From a Barber Shop to Neverland

Per the previously cited Entertainment Weekly, Driscoll was 5 when a barber in Pasadena, whose son was in the movies, suggested that he should be too, an all-American kid with a cute nose and freckles. Driscoll was set up with the son's agent, who landed him a bit part in 1943's Lost Angel. Over the next three years, Driscoll would make nine films before catching the eye of Walt Disney, who had Driscoll and fellow child actor Luana Patten put under contract with Disney, the first ever actors to do so.

The pair, known as Disney's "sweetheart team," were cast in Song of the South, with Driscoll as Johnny, the 7-year-old grandson who visits his grandfather's plantation, and Patten as Ginny Favers, a poor white girl. They were then cast in Disney's So Dear to My Heart, their last appearance together on film. That same year, Driscoll would be loaned out to RKO Pictures for The Window. His performance in both films earned Driscoll the Juvenile Academy Award in 1950. Then Walt Disney greenlit a live-action version of Treasure Island, featuring his "favorite child star," now fourteen, as Jim Hawkins. That would be followed up with what would be Driscoll's most famed contribution to Disney's legacy, as voice actor and character model for "The Boy Who Never Grew Up" in 1953's Peter Pan.

Bobby Driscoll Is Shut out of Neverland

Driscoll was 16 when he voiced Peter Pan, and, like any 16-year-old, was dealing with the changes that accompany puberty. But the normal 16-year-old doesn't make a career off of their boyish looks, and the onset of bad acne and a deepened voice was catastrophic for the actor. Biographer Marc Eliot, per EW, explains: "When Howard Hughes bought RKO, he, in effect, became the owner of the Disney studio. He controlled the money and he hated Bobby Driscoll. He hated Hollywood kids. He didn't want Bobby Driscoll to be with Disney anymore." It led to Bobby Driscoll being released from his contract, but the manner in which it happened is Hollywood at its most shameful.

As recounted by fellow child actor and friend Billy Gray, "He [Driscoll] came to the lot one day, and they wouldn’t let him in at the gate. They told him he was no longer able to come to the studio. That’s how he found out he was fired. He was devastated." In addition to being fired from his Disney family, Driscoll struggled to fit in at school with kids who bullied him for his career, and it all became too much for the young man to deal with. Despite taking small roles on TV shows, he was repeatedly arrested for drug possession, assault, and burglary, and ultimately found comfort with heroin. His criminal record made finding work extremely difficult, and, eventually, Driscoll would find himself taking his last breaths on a cot in an abandoned building.

Per Fox News, Driscoll's mother only found out about his death two years after it happened, and the public another two years after that, when Song of the South was re-released in 1972. And when Disney+ released Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers in 2022, the reveal of Peter Pan, aka "Sweet Pete" as the villain, who turned to crime after being fired by the studio when he got too old, Disney was heavily criticized for the tone-deaf characterization, seen as making light of a tragedy of their own making. But perhaps the most tragic piece of the story is how Driscoll never got to look back on his child stardom fondly, saying: "Memories are not very useful. I was carried on a silver platter and then dumped into the garbage can."

